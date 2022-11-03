Wild Croc Territory star Matt Wright's fairytale wedding to wife Kaia in the outback The Outback Wrangler will soon be a doting father-of-two

If like us, you've been enamoured with the high-intensity, nail-biting adventures of Matt Wright on Netflix's latest season Wild Croc Territory, you'll be delighted to learn the fearless outback wrangler is a hopeless romantic at heart.

The series sees Matt, along with his wife Kaia and two-year-old son Banjo, head into the untamed wildlife haven of Australia's Northern Territory, which is also home to over 150,000 saltwater crocodiles. Away from his croc-wrangling day job, however, Matt is a doting dad to his adorable son Banjo, with another child on the way. But who is Matt's wife Kaia? Find out more about the Australian star's enduring love story with Kaia below...

Who is Matt Wright's wife?

Matt's wife Kaia Wright (née Hammond) was formerly a published writer and model before she fell in love with the professional wildlife enthusiast.

Since finding love, Kaia is now the owner of three highly successful tourism businesses in the Northern Territory: Top End Safari Camp, Tiwi Island Retreat and Top End Safari Camp, which features in their 2022 Netlflix show.

Matt and Kaia are the stars of Wild Croc Territory

Where did Matt Wright get married?

The couple tied the knot on 10 November 2017 at the lavish Empire Spa Retreat in Yallingup, Australia after a year-long engagement. The stunning location is within reach of some of Western Australia's best surf beaches, and the breathtaking Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park. Kaia looked breathtaking in a bespoke lace gown created by bridal boutique Pallas Couture.

Following her nuptials, Kaia wrote on Instagram: "HAPPIEST GIRL ALIVE! My heart is so filled with love, I have the best friends and family in the world and absolutely loved waking up this morning as Mrs Wright."

Kaia radiated elegance on her wedding day in 2017

Echoing his wife's message, Matt wrote on Instagram: "Got hitched yesterday to the most amazing woman in the world, the love of my life Kaia."

How did Matt Wright propose?

Crocodile relocator Matt proposed to Kaia against an idyllic backdrop at East Point. In true Outback Wrangler style, chopper pilot Matt flew his helicopter, parking on Pee Wee Restaurant’s lawn before proposing to the love of his life.

