Here's what fans are saying about Emily in Paris season two The reactions are in!

After much anticipation, Emily in Paris released brand new episodes on Netflix on Wednesday and fans wasted no time in getting stuck into the second season.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount’s love life

The latest offering in the romantic-comedy series sees Lily Collins once again reprise her role as Emily Cooper, a marketing exec from Chicago navigating her new life in the French capital. But what are the fans making of the return of Emily in Paris? Don't worry, we've kept it spoiler free!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emily in Paris - the official trialer for season two

Much like the reaction to the first season, some fans are noting that the show is binge-worthy and loveable, while admitting the plot isn't 100 per cent perfect. One person summed it up: "Yes, the show is garbage but I'm happy to report Gabriel is even hotter in #EmilyInParis2 than he was in the first season so the show has that going for it! #EmilyInParis."

Another wrote: "Pretty much almost everything in #EmilyinParis is mediocre at best, but holy [expletive] they really nailed the chemistry between Gabriel and Emily whew #EmilyinParisSeason2." A third said: "Emily in Paris in season 2 is still as awful as season 1 but I can’t stop watching #EmilyInParis."

MORE: Emily in Paris star Lily Collins shocks fans as she chops her own hair for chic new look

MORE: Emily In Paris star Lily Collins makes surprising comment about three-month marriage

Are you watching season two?

However, others were complimentary to the show. One fan tweeted: "Ashley Park [who plays Mindy Chen] is so ridiculously talented and #EmilyInParis Season 2 showcases that in a myriad of wonderful new ways — including letting her sing in nearly every episode!!!"

Meanwhile, another fan was clearly loving the episodes and had finished all ten in one sitting: "If anyone else is crazy and has already finished #EmilyInParis series two, please DM me cos oh my god I want to talk and talk and talk about it."

MORE: The Crown season five suffers major setback - get the details

Fans have had a big reaction the actors on Emily in Paris

The synopsis for the second series reads: "Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life.

"After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbour and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her."

The new series also sees new faces, with British actor Lucien Laviscount who portrays Alfie, a fellow non-French speaking expat. But will sparks fly between Alfie and Emily?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.