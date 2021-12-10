Gwen Stefani's giant engagement ring from Blake Shelton cost 5x The Voice prize money See the singer's ring up close

Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton in 2021 in a breathtaking ceremony at Blake's ranch, after the couple got engaged in 2020. The singer's jaw-dropping engagement ring is a giant rock – and she's flashed it on TV – see the close up photos.

MORE: Blake Shelton reveals why he married Gwen Stefani – and fans are in tears

While appearing on Home & Family, The Voice star gave fans a closer look at her very sparkly ring. The dazzling jewel features a very large emerald cut diamond, with two additional diamonds at either side, and it is estimated to be worth a whopping $500,000, which is five times The Voice prize money which reportedly stands at $100,000.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's romantic love story

The singer accessorised her massive ring with funky monochrome nails and statement gold jewellery – but nothing shone brighter that the rock itself.

Gwen Stefani's ring is thought to be worth $500,000

The couple met on The Voice and during the live shows, and both Gwen Blake made several references to each other. Aww!

RELATED: Gwen Stefani reveals wild and wacky decor inside family home

CUTE: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani reveal new family Christmas traditions

Gwen showed off her engagement ring on Home & Family

To announce their engagement, Gwen shared a picture of her kissing Blake and captioned it: "@blakeshelton yes please! Gx," followed by a ring and prayer emoji. The Voice's official Instagram page commented: "This is the GREATEST."

The wedding took place in Blake's own chapel, which has been constructed on his Oklahoma ranch. And it is thought that this could have been the backdrop they used for the engagement announcement photo.

Gwen and Blake met on The Voice

Country star Blake and Gwen have made music together, collaborating on several songs this year.

WOW: Gwen Stefani shows off her TWO wedding dresses – and impressive royal wedding cake

Talking to the Today show, Blake opened up about becoming a family with Gwen and her three children: "That's a scary moment for me… they start to listen to things that you say and there's a lot of responsibility that comes with that."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.