6 top wedding dress trends for 2022 – and the celebrity brides to take inspiration from

From vintage glamour to laidback elegance, traditional white to eye-popping colour, there's something for every bride and every type of wedding in 2022's top wedding dress trends.

The influence of the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it has had on weddings was evident throughout the bridal fashion week collections, and while some designers opted for more casual bridal wear suitable for a socially-distanced civil ceremony, others took the opportunity to have fun with patterns and colour – and you're going to love it all.

Get the lowdown on the top wedding dress trends you need to know for 2022, along with some inspiration from the celebrity and royal brides who rocked them first…

Vintage glamour

Princess Beatrice wore a dress belonging to the Queen on her wedding day

Sustainable and oh-so-chic, vintage bridal wear is having a moment, and we have a feeling Princess Beatrice may have something to do with it. The Princess wore a vintage dress belonging to the Queen when she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020, and many other like-minded brides are looking back through the fashion archives when it comes to finding a special bridal gown of their own.

The high neck wedding dress

High neck detailing features in Monique Lhuillier's bridal collection

High necklines are gracing wedding dresses of all shapes and sizes – from figure-hugging lace gowns to A-line minimalistic dresses – and they're an elegant choice for any bride-to-be. This is a classic look that has been previously seen on an array of celebrity and royal brides, including Ellie Goulding, who donned a ruffle-neck Chloé wedding dress in 2019, and Pippa Middleton, whose Giles Deacon gown featured lace high neck detailing.

Ellie Goulding wore a high neck wedding dress

Coloured and patterned wedding dresses

Who says you have to wear white on your wedding day? Designers including Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana Couture and Dior Couture all incorporated fabulous prints and colours into their bridal collections, and they'll certainly ensure all eyes will be on the bride as she makes her big entrance.

How stunning is this Andrew Kwon Bridal dress?

From Katharine McPhee's 'something blue' Zac Posen wedding dress to Jessica Biel's pastel pink gown, colour is something we've seen at a number of celebrity weddings, and even if you would prefer to wear traditional white for your ceremony, it's great for a fun outfit change in the evening.

Jessica Biel wore pastel pink on her wedding day

90s minimalism

Nineties inspiration can be seen throughout the 2022 wedding dress collections, for a modern and cool take on bridal fashion. Think cut-outs, slinky slip dresses and even bridal bomber jackets, as seen from Galvan Bridal and Alexander McQueen. Your celebrity muse for this trend? Look no further than Hailey Bieber's Vera Wang ivory slip dress that she wore at her wedding reception with Justin Bieber in 2019 – styled with white trainers, naturally.

Hailey Bieber showcased the nineties trend to perfection

Corsetry makes a comeback

Bridgerton-inspired corsetry is a must-try for brides looking for an elegant yet sexy gown for their big day. Sheer tulle, embroidery and full skirts ensure the look remains sophisticated. Victoria Beckham was way ahead of this trend; her champagne-coloured Vera Wang gown at her 1999 wedding to husband David featured a strapless corseted bodice with a voluminous skirt. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian rocked a similar look in a vintage Vivienne Westwood wedding dress for Diddy's 50th birthday celebrations in 2019.

Kim Kardashian demonstrates how to wear a corset in this vintage Vivienne Westwood wedding dress

The bridal mini dress

Hemlines are rising this year, with mini dresses having a moment in the bridal collections, and they're proving particular popular for smaller weddings amid the coronavirus pandemic. Just ask Lily Allen or Emma Bunton, who both chose mini dresses for their weddings over the past year.

Lily Allen looked stunning in a mini dress at her wedding in 2020

