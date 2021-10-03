﻿
charley webb white dress

Charley Webb wows fans with unearthed photo from surprise wedding

The Emmerdale actress tied the knot in 2018

Diane Shipley

Charley Webb impressed her fans at the weekend as she enjoyed a heartfelt look back at a very special day.

The glamorous star took to Instagram, where she shared a stunning throwback photo from her wedding – and reflected on the fact that none of the guests knew they were attending her big day!

SEE: Charley Webb stuns in black swimsuit during family excursion

The gorgeous picture showed the actress wearing a slim-fitting long white dress with a beautiful lace detail and a long veil.

Her husband, Matthew Wolfenden, who she met on the Emmerdale set, was dressed in a black suit and shirt, and Charley held a large white rose as she lovingly gazed into her partner's eyes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb stuns in mini denim shorts and lace bodysuit

The mum-of-three captioned the image: "We’ve been looking at our wedding pictures today. I still love that no one knew and they all just thought it was my 30th birthday party.

SEE: Charley Webb stuns fans with gorgeous photo of her mum

MORE: Charley Webb's garden is the perfect paradise for her three children

"It was the best ever and I really want to wear this dress again."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb)

Charley looked gorgeous in the stunning wedding photo

The loved-up couple tied the knot in 2018 but had been together for many years before that.

They're doting parents to their three sons: Buster, 11, Bowie, five, and two-year-old Ace.

Charley's fans were quick to react to the unearthed snapshot, with many posting heart emojis to express their approval.

One wrote: "You are such a beautiful lady and wow that dress. Just stunning. And adorable together."

charley webb matthew wolfenden

The star and husband Matthew married in 2018

Others chimed in with additional compliments, writing: "Beautiful! Best surprise ever," "Aww congratulations you look stunning," and: "I'd never want to take that dress off [heart-eyes emoji]."

The 33-year-old looks equally breath-taking when dressed casually as she does glammed-up, as she proved again on Friday.

Showing off her sculpted figure after undergoing a spray tan, the star wore a blue crop top and grey joggers as she posed for a mirror selfie, which she jokingly captioned: "Spray tans are life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about charley webb

More news