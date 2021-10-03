Charley Webb wows fans with unearthed photo from surprise wedding The Emmerdale actress tied the knot in 2018

Charley Webb impressed her fans at the weekend as she enjoyed a heartfelt look back at a very special day.

The glamorous star took to Instagram, where she shared a stunning throwback photo from her wedding – and reflected on the fact that none of the guests knew they were attending her big day!

The gorgeous picture showed the actress wearing a slim-fitting long white dress with a beautiful lace detail and a long veil.

Her husband, Matthew Wolfenden, who she met on the Emmerdale set, was dressed in a black suit and shirt, and Charley held a large white rose as she lovingly gazed into her partner's eyes.

The mum-of-three captioned the image: "We’ve been looking at our wedding pictures today. I still love that no one knew and they all just thought it was my 30th birthday party.

"It was the best ever and I really want to wear this dress again."

Charley looked gorgeous in the stunning wedding photo

The loved-up couple tied the knot in 2018 but had been together for many years before that.

They're doting parents to their three sons: Buster, 11, Bowie, five, and two-year-old Ace.

Charley's fans were quick to react to the unearthed snapshot, with many posting heart emojis to express their approval.

One wrote: "You are such a beautiful lady and wow that dress. Just stunning. And adorable together."

The star and husband Matthew married in 2018

Others chimed in with additional compliments, writing: "Beautiful! Best surprise ever," "Aww congratulations you look stunning," and: "I'd never want to take that dress off [heart-eyes emoji]."

The 33-year-old looks equally breath-taking when dressed casually as she does glammed-up, as she proved again on Friday.

Showing off her sculpted figure after undergoing a spray tan, the star wore a blue crop top and grey joggers as she posed for a mirror selfie, which she jokingly captioned: "Spray tans are life."

