Charley Webb comments on daring lace wedding dress The Emmerdale actress looked back at her 2018 nuptials

Months after celebrating her third wedding anniversary with Matthew Wolfenden, actress Charley Webb has delighted fans by sharing another snap of her Suzanne Neville bridal dress – and discussed the clever design.

MORE: 7 royal wedding guest faux pas caught on camera

In a throwback snap of herself during a fitting, Charley stood with her back to the camera to show off the pretty lace bodice. "This is the back of my dress for everyone asking. I designed it with @suzanneneville. I didn't want anything underneath the top other than my skin so it was all in the detail," she wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Most stunning royal wedding dresses of all time

The gown also featured long sleeves, buttons running down the centre of her back and a flowing skirt, and she finished off her look with a long veil.

Emmerdale actress Charley recently posted another throwback of her wedding – and reflected on the fact that none of the guests knew they were attending her big day!

Her husband, Matthew Wolfenden, who she met on the Emmerdale set, was dressed in a black suit and shirt, and Charley held a large white rose as she lovingly gazed into her partner's eyes.

The actress opened up about her Suzanne Neville wedding dress

The mum-of-three captioned the image: "We’ve been looking at our wedding pictures today. I still love that no one knew and they all just thought it was my 30th birthday party.

"It was the best ever and I really want to wear this dress again."

PHOTOS: Emmerdale stars' stunning wedding and engagement photos

SEE: 9 celebrities with unconventional black wedding dresses: From Ellen Pompeo to Avril Lavigne

Matthew and Charley tied the knot on 10 February 2018, nine years after they announced their engagement. After surprising guests with the news of their wedding plans, Charley changed out of her black sheer party dress and into the stunning Suzann Neville frock.

The couple's wedding guests thought they were attending Charley's 30th birthday

The couple are doting parents to their three sons: Buster, 11, Bowie, five, and two-year-old Ace – and their eldest two sons were equally as surprised as the other guests when they announced their wedding plans

Matthew previously shared a photo of their shock announcement and said it is "one of my favourite pictures EVER". The image shows Charley and Matthew sharing a hug, while their two young sons looked to the camera in shock.

Matthew explained: "Buster and Bowie had absolutely no idea. The boys faces caught on camera are priceless."

MORE: Michelle Keegan's £20k engagement ring is totally mesmerising - details

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.