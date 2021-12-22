Pregnant Helen Skelton channels glamourous 1920s in new wedding photos

Helen Skelton marked her ninth wedding anniversary on Wednesday by sharing a series of photos of herself and her husband Richie Myler, including some from their big day.

Two snaps shared a better look at the Countryfile presenter's 1920s-style bridal outfit. She wore a white dress with a sweetheart neckline and embellished sheer layer over the top, finished with a satin sash around her waist. To add to the flapper-esque look, Helen wore her blonde hair in a chic up do with a white embellished headpiece fastened on one side, while Richie looked dapper in a black suit.

In another image, the elegant back of Helen's dress could be seen as the pair danced at their reception.

"Happy Anniversary Mr M. For year nine of our marriage I promise to learn to put a duvet cover on if you stop knocking holes in my kitchen walls. Just a snap shot of life. No one needs to see me nagging you to take the bin out. #anniversary #wedding #marriage," she wrote in the caption.

The Countryfile presenter shared throwback wedding photos

Helen and rugby league player Richie tied the knot on 22 December 2012 and the TV star previously opened up about their relationship.

In an interview with The Northan Echo, Helen said: "Marriages and relationships are not all plain sailing, but we approach it like teamwork.

The couple are expecting their third child

"Rich is the best dad. He's the 'sugar police' when it comes to their diet and insists on routine, whereas sometimes I'm anything for a quiet life, so we're a good balance."

The couple are parents to two sons, Ernie and Louis, and they are also expecting their third and "final" baby due on New Year's Eve.

Helen recently admitted that this pregnancy had been the most challenging, but she's hoping to have a quiet family Christmas at their Yorkshire home before welcoming their new arrival. She joked on Lorraine: "The other two were early and my husband keeps saying can we not do Christmas because he missed the last one. I said that's fine, you do the dinner then I'll sit there with my feet up!"

