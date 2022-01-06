We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Every bride deserves the dress of her dreams, and thanks to the January sales, you can shop the most beautiful and expensive-looking wedding gowns at a fraction of the price. ASOS, Coast, John Lewis, Selfridges and more are offering the most incredible discounts right now – and if you're planning your nuptials for 2022, you won't want to miss out!

From lace wedding dresses to long-sleeved designs, sequin adorned styles to boho bridal gowns, there's something for every type of bride – which will you choose?

Best wedding dresses in the January sales 2022

Tulle Layered Maxi Skirt, was £129 NOW £103.20, Coast

Part of Coast's bridal separates collection, this tulle maxi skirt can be worn individually or layered over the rest of the collection to create a dress that’s truly one-of-a-kind. Designed with a contrasting black bow waistband, it's giving us major Carrie Bradshaw vibes.

Jenny Yoo Crepe Wedding Dress, was £1160 NOW £928, Selfridges

Designed for the less traditional bride, Jenny Yoo's bridal collection seeks to challenge the status quo. Cut from whisper-weight crepe, the Marley gown combines an elegant fit-and-flare silhouette with unique detailing that includes a seductively plunging back, slinky spaghetti straps, an oversized bow and a sweeping train.

Textured Tulle Bandeau Maxi Dress, was £269 NOW £134, Coast

Have a Cinderella moment in Coast's textured tulle gown which has been discounted by 50% in the January sale. Classic and feminine, the bandeau bodice flows gracefully into a voluminous princess skirt that's worthy of a fairytale.

Long Sleeve Maxi Dress With Trail, was £199 NOW £159.20, Coast

An ideal choice for the minimalist bride, this long-sleeved wedding dress embodies a less is more philosophy. Available in a luxe ivory shade, the tailored bodice, flattering square neckline and open back add to its effortless charm. We're particularly obsessed with the flowing fishtail hem that'll trail like a dream down the aisle.

Plunge Lace Wedding Dress, was £135 NOW £61.40, ASOS

Say yes to ASOS' lace wedding dress! Now 54% off in the January sale, the plunging neckline, delicate cap sleeves and pleated skirt are the definition of romantic.

3D Floral Embellished Cami Wedding Dress, was £195 NOW £156, ASOS

Giving off Gatsby vibes, this ornate wedding dress is adorned with 3D floral embellishments across the bodice and waistline – so chic.

Ivory Cowl Back Wedding Dress, was £655 NOW £196.50, Reformation

Originally priced at £655, Reformation's Sky Wedding Dress is now available to shop for £196.50 – winning.

Bridal One Shoulder Sequin Maxi Dress In White, was £245 NOW £145, Chi Chi London

Bring a hint of Hollywood glamour to your big day with Chi Chi London's sequin-embellished wedding dress. Reduced by 40% in the January sale, you'll also receive free worldwide delivery on any order over £100.

Embellished Bodice Maxi Dress, was £250 NOW £100, Needle & Thread

One of Kate Middleton's go-to brands, Needle & Thread's champagne gown is sure to wow your wedding guests. Scattered with sparkling ditsy floral sequins in romantic pink and lilac hues, it's crafted from voluminous layers of tulle to create a dramatic movement while you walk.

Cream Wedding Dress, was £295 NOW £148, Ghost

Boho brides will adore the striking cut-out neckline on Ghost’s Rosa Dress – a favourite brand of both Holly Willoughby and Kate Middleton.

