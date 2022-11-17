Why Zara Tindall's £140k engagement ring from Mike is more practical than other royals' The I'm a Celebrity star took her career into consideration

Royal engagement rings tend to be both stunning and sentimental – think Princess Kate's rock that previously belonged to Princess Diana, for example – but former rugby union player Mike Tindall also had practicality in mind when he was designing his wife Zara (née Phillips') rock.

The I'm a Celebrity star proposed to Princess Anne's daughter in 2010 with a split platinum band featuring glittering pavé diamonds which is estimated to be worth £140,000 ($200,000). The pretty accessory features a single solitaire diamond that was thought to deliberately have a low profile setting, in order to accommodate Zara's sporting career.

This meant that Olympian Zara wouldn't need to remove her precious gem while competing in equestrian events. In fact, she was spotted wearing it alongside her wedding band at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials in 2022, after removing her blue gloves.

HELLO! Online obtained an exclusive quote from Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro: "Zara's ring is a beautiful mix of old-world tradition with a twist of modern design. Going with the round diamond and adding a split shank setting was a great way to add a touch of modern style to a royal engagement ring.

Zara Tindall's dazzling engagement ring features a round diamond

"I would estimate the ring to be a 5 carat+ diamond and the value to be north of $200,000. That said, being worn by the granddaughter of the Queen can make this ring priceless."

The couple tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in July 2011 in front of senior members of the royal family, including her late grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and cousins Prince William and Prince Harry.

The couple got engaged in 2010

On the day, Zara looked stunning in an ivory silk dress fashioned by designer Stewart Parvin, one of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s favourite couturiers, with a fitted bodice, sheer straps and a full skirt.

She paired it with a precious Greek tiara that belongs to her mother, Princess Anne, and it consists of a brilliant-cut diamond surrounded by a glittering wreath. It originated in Greece's royal family, with Prince Philip's mother Alice gifting the tiara to Queen Elizabeth II – and the Queen subsequently passed it on to her daughter.

The royal couple now have three children together, Mia Grace, Lena Elizabeth and Lucas Philip, who was dramatically born at their home in Gatcombe Park.

Mike and Zara tend to keep their relationship private, but Mike made an exception in an interview with The Times in 2021. He said: "She's always been my best friend. That doesn't change." How sweet!

