Denise Van Outen's former wedding dress design reduced on second-hand website - details The actress married in 2009

Denise Van Outen has recently announced her split from fiancé Eddie Boxall but did you know the actress was married before?

Denise was married to fellow actor Lee Mead from 2009-2013 and now her wedding dress style has been listed on a pre-loved bridal website.

Still White is the world's biggest wedding dress marketplace where thousands of brides sell their unwanted dresses for jaw-dropping prices.

On Denise's wedding day she wore an ethereal Jenny Packham design called Roslind featuring a strapless cut with a statement crystal bow.

Denise has broken up with fiancé Eddie Boxall

The listing reads: "Rosalind is a divine strapless gown from UK designer Jenny Packham. The strapless bodice features a soft pink contrast ribbon and crystal embellished bow. The pale pink ribbon wraps around the back of the gown. The bodice is fitted and the inside is boned, with hook and eye closure."

The gown would have originally retailed for £3,000 but this sample is being sold for just £450 – that's a staggering 85 per cent discount.

The star was once married to Lee Mead

Denise and Lee wed in the Seychelles at the breathtaking Labriz Silhouette Resort.

Her gorgeous dress was the perfect style for her beachside nuptials, and she completed the look with a crystal headband and her signature blonde locks in relaxed waves.

Denise and Lee went on to welcome one child together, Betsy, who they co-parent now.

Prior to her wedding to Lee, the actress was also engaged to Jamiroquai lead singer Jay Kay.

Denise broke the news to her fans with a heartbreaking message

To announce the "difficult decision" to her fans about her breakup with Eddie, the star made a heartbreaking Instagram post alongside a black-and-white photo of her walking on the beach with her two dogs.

She penned: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie. It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple.

"I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship. I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made."

