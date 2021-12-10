Exclusive: Laura Kenny unveils THREE wedding dresses at private nuptials with Jason The British cyclist tied the knot in 2016

Laura Kenny and her husband Jason enjoyed an intimate wedding back in September 2016, but the bride still took the opportunity to don a whopping three different bridal looks for the occasion.

RELATED: Laura Kenny looks sensational in never-before-seen wedding photo with Jason

In an interview with HELLO!, the Olympic cycling star – who has partnered with premium pet food brand ORIJEN – opened up about her nuptials, her honeymoon and her family life with son Albie and pet dogs Sprolo and Pringle. Speaking about whether she had any regrets about her wedding dress, she said: "I wouldn't change mine. I loved mine." She went on to reveal that she was "adamant" about the style she wanted – but it changed throughout the day!

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

The 29-year-old wore a stunning dress with a fitted waist and A-line skirt that she tweaked to create several different outfits for the ceremony at St Alban and St Paul Church in Macclesfield and the reception at Hilltop Country House.

"I was absolutely adamant that I wanted sleeves for the church and I wanted it to look traditional. And then I just kept saying, 'In the evening, I don't really want sleeves, I'd rather just take it off,' and my wedding dress designer was like, 'Not a problem. We can do that,'" said Laura.

MORE: Laura and Jason Kenny's Cheshire home is a total sanctuary

SHOP: 8 Winter Wedding guest outfit ideas you're going to absolutely love

The beautiful bride's first bridal look featured long lace sleeves

The result? An elegant strapless gown with one jacket featuring long lace sleeves, and another with cap sleeves – genius! "I just kept changing the little jacket on top. I had two different jackets, the last look was me just taking it off completely. So when we did our first dance, I just took it off."

Laura accessorised with a simple pair of silver earrings and a bouquet of pink roses, while Jason looked handsome in a grey striped three-piece suit with a pink rose corsage.

Laura wore a cap sleeve jacket over her strapless wedding dress for the reception

The couple – who met in 2008 following the Beijing Olympics – took a very relaxed approach to their wedding planning. "If we couldn't get something that we wanted, I was just like, 'Oh well, it doesn't matter.'

"We did it on such a low budget. Just because I thought the only thing that really matters to me is the church and actually marrying Jason," she said.

The same goes for their honeymoon when they chose to swap far-flung tropical destinations for a campervan trip around Europe with their two dogs.

The couple went on honeymoon with their dogs following their 2016 wedding

"We'd been to the Olympics, and we'd been away from them for such a long time that I just wasn't prepared to leave them at home. But I never wanted to fly with them," explained Laura. After Jason suggested a campervan, she said: "I thought we can go on a massive honeymoon for like four weeks, and the dogs can definitely come. And so that's what we did. We took them and they travelled all around Europe."

It wasn't all smooth-sailing, though! She joked: "It took a little bit of settling in," especially since they didn't immediately realise there were two double beds inside their accommodation.

Laura Kenny is working with premium pet food brand, ORIJEN, to help pet parents provide the best nutrition for their dogs and cats through biologically appropriate meals found in the ORIJEN range.

READ: 8 Winter Wedding guest outfit ideas you're going to absolutely love

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.