Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz reveals one wedding regret in emotional message

Nicola Peltz shared a heartfelt message to her late grandmother on Tuesday, revealing her regret that she never met her husband-to-be Brooklyn Beckham, and won't be able to attend their wedding.

Posting a photo of herself kissing her grandmother on the head the last time she saw her, Nicola said the thought of her being absent from their wedding "breaks my heart into a million pieces".

"The luckiest 25 years of my life were spent with you by my side and the last two I have missed you more than you will ever know. The thought of you not being able to watch me walk down the aisle breaks my heart into a million pieces," Nicola wrote.

"I wish so badly you could’ve met Brooklyn and hugged him at least just one time. I miss your hugs, your advice, your smell, your everything. You were the most elegant woman I’ve ever met with the most magical hair and prettiest hands I’ve ever seen. I love you so much Gina and there isn’t a moment that goes by where I don’t think of you."

The actress continued by revealing one of the qualities her grandmother had taught her, adding: "Thank you for teaching me to love so fiercely. I still can’t understand why you left on my birthday and I don’t know if I ever will. My birthday is your day forever."

Nicola's grandmother passed away on her birthday in 2019, and while Brooklyn never met her, the aspiring chef recently revealed a special tribute in honour of his bride-to-be's 27th birthday.

Brooklyn surprised Nicola with a new tattoo on his torso that read: "Focused in the present, sincere toward others and trusting in our self, know that you cannot fail."

The actress revealed the special meaning behind the inking on Instagram, telling her followers: "He got Gina's prayer tattooed," followed by an emotional face emoji.

"She passed two years ago today. @brooklynbeckham you're my soulmate," she added, followed by two red hearts and a prayer emoji.

