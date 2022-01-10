Brooklyn Beckham's incredible birthday gift to fiancée Nicola Peltz ahead of wedding revealed The actress turned 27 years old on Sunday

Brooklyn Beckham made sure his fiancée Nicola Peltz's 27th birthday on Sunday was one to remember and surprised her with an incredible gift that made her cry.

Taking to her Stories, the actress shared a picture showing Brooklyn's torso, which included a new tattoo underneath an inking that reads "dvbrch", which is a tribute to his family and is each of their initials.

WATCH: Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham dancing together

The new tattoo read: "Focused in the present, sincere toward others and trusting in our self, know that you cannot fail."

Commenting on the sweet gesture, Nicola wrote alongside the photo: "He got Gina's prayer tattooed," followed by an emotional face emoji.

Nicola proudly showed off Brooklyn's new tattoo

"She passed two years ago today. @brooklynbeckham you're my soulmate," she added, followed by two red hearts and a prayer emoji.

The 22-year-old already has over 20 tattoos on his body, and if he is taking over his dad David Beckham, he's got a long way to go with the former footballer boasting more than 63.

Brooklyn's brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, are following closely behind him. Romeo has seven and Cruz recently showed off his first one – a butterfly on his right thigh.

Nicola is four years older than Brooklyn

Nicola's birthday comes as the couple are preparing all the details of their wedding, which is reported to be taking place in the Spring.

The couple recently shared photos from their wedding cake tasting sessions.

"On the way to cake tastings @brooklynbeckham," the American actress remarked alongside a snapshot of her beau and an elderly relative.

One of the options included a rich red velvet cake, topped with lots of ice butter frosting, and a selection of tartlets with winter berries.

Whilst the cake remains a mystery, one element that is certain is that Valentino will design Nicola's wedding dress - or should we say, wedding dresses.

The actress is working with Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli to create her bridal look, and previously revealed she has been to Rome twice to choose every detail of her dress - from the fit to the fabric.