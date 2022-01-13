Lauren Silverman shows off stunning diamond ring after Simon Cowell's beach proposal

Lauren Silverman has shown off her stunning engagement ring a day after it was first reported that Simon Cowell had got down on one knee during their Christmas holiday in Barbados.

The mother-of-two looked chic in jeans, a white T-shirt and ankle boots as she ran some errands in Malibu, where the family lives - but it was her sparkly jewel that stole the show.

The couple are yet to confirm the news, but according to reports, Simon proposed during a beach walk, and the couple's son, Eric, seven, and Lauren's son from her previous marriage, 16-year-old Adam, witnessed the romantic moment.

The couple have since returned to Los Angeles and it was business as usual for them as they were also pictured enjoying a bike ride together on Wednesday.

Simon's friends have been reacting to the surprising news, with Amanda Holden revealing she never thought he would propose.

"Simon said he would never get married, and obviously Lauren has been by his side and you know they've been through so much together," she said on her Heart FM radio show. "I think she's the one, but I don't know if she ever thought he would put a ring on it.

"Then last night, we all got the text saying 'It's happening'. We couldn't believe it and I knew it would be in the papers today if we got the text last night. So I was like, 'Oh my goodness.'"

The couple were spotted riding a bike together on Wednesday

Although details of the impending wedding are yet to be announced, Amanda said she was hopeful that the big day will take place this year. "I would love to think so," she explained. "I'm messaging them as we speak going, 'Do I need to book flights to Barbados, I want to get in there before prices go up.'

"I've got to book time off work - I've got to get a hat! I'm thinking, who's going to look after the kids? Are the kids invited? Now come on!"