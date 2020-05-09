6 signs Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is set to propose Simon has been in a relationship with girlfriend Lauren Silverman since 2013

Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell has, much to the dismay of his fans, never married. Nonetheless, he has been in a relationship with his long-term partner Lauren Silverman since 2013 and, despite Amanda Holden's daughter recently sparking speculation that the pair had split after she randomly asked her mum if they had during an Instagram live, it looks as though they are on the right path to saying 'I do'. Here's all the signs that it's only a matter of time before Simon (or Lauren) pops the question.

They know each other very well

Simon and Lauren have known each other since 2004. They first met at Barbados' Sandy Lane resort when Lauren was on holiday with her then-husband Andrew Silverman. Simon reportedly had his heart set on Lauren from then on, and he is yet to prove otherwise.

He took a huge risk by dating her

Being in the public eye meant Simon subjected himself to serious critique and ran the risk of losing millions of fans when he started secretly dating Lauren while she was still with her husband Andrew, who was also a good friend of Simon's at the time. The couple made their relationship public in 2013, when Lauren fell pregnant with their son Eric.

They have a son together

Simon, Lauren and Eric in 2018

Simon and Lauren's son Eric was born on Valentine's Day in 2014. Eric often makes appearances on Britain's Got Talent, when he watches the show with his mum Lauren in the audience. It would make sense for Simon and Lauren to tie the knot now that they have a family together.

Eric has softened Simon's tough side

Simon is notoriously harsh in his role as a music mogul, but having a child has helped bring out his soft side. He previously told the Daily Mail, "People have asked me if I have changed since I have had Eric and of course you do, you can't help it." In the same way that Simon has adapted his life to suit Eric, perhaps he will soon do the same for Lauren.

He has shown interest in having another child

Simon isn't going anywhere anytime soon, either. Speaking to Extra, he said, "I had a brother when I was younger so I think it's kind of cool to have two. Well, two or three."

Simon often spends family time with Lauren and Eric

He was previously known as a ladies' man

Simon previously made a name for himself as a serial dater, but seven years on since meeting Lauren and things are still going strong. If the couple make it another year, this will be the longest relationship Simon has ever had (his longest thus far is seven years with Terri Seymour).

