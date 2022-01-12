Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are engaged after romantic Barbados proposal - details The couple have been together for 13 years

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are engaged after 13 years together. Simon, 62, who shares son Eric, seven, with Lauren, 44, got down on one knee during their recent holiday to Barbados.

The proposal is thought to have been an intimate affair with only Eric and Lauren's 16-year-old son, Adam, from her previous marriage present, according to The Sun, who first broke the news.

It's no surprise that Simon chose Barbados as the place to pop the question, as he and Lauren first met at Barbados' Sandy Lane resort back in 2004.

At the time, Lauren was on holiday with her then-husband Andrew Silverman, from whom she separated later in 2013.

The couple were on holiday with their son Eric and Lauren's son Adam

Andrew filed for divorce after learning that Lauren was expecting a baby with Simon, his close friend.

The TV mogul - whose fortune is estimated at £225million - was cited as a "co-respondent" in the court papers for adultery.

In February 2014, the couple welcomed their son Eric. The former X Factor judge — who once revealed he didn't want children — later admitted that having a son had brought out his softer side.

"From that moment I saw the [ultrasound] scan, I was like 'That is it, I'm besotted,'" Simon said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in May 2021. "Now I just cannot imagine my life without him. He's the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him."

Simon and Lauren welcomed their son Eric back in 2014

Earlier, he had said: "I never expected to be a father, but I love it. Eric makes me laugh. He and I communicate very well because we basically like the same things – Scooby Doo, Disney movies, laughing at the dogs."

Lauren rarely publicly speaks about her relationship but back in 2015 she told HELLO!: "I think Simon has changed me. He makes me laugh all the time. I can't get angry with him because when I’m trying to be cross, he just makes me laugh.

"I feel I learn so much from him, which is incredibly inspiring. He's very talented."

HELLO! has contacted a representative for a comment.