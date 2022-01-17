Oti Mabuse's rare comment on marrying her 'beautiful' husband aged 23 The former Strictly star usually keeps her private life under wraps

Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse has made a very rare comment about the fact she married her husband Marius Iepure when she was just 23 years old.

Speaking in Sunday's edition of The Sun's Fabulous magazine, Oti confessed: "Honestly, I do feel like I was a baby [thinking back on getting married so young], but being married to this beautiful man, I’ve learned so much. He’s taught me how to be patient and caring.

"And there’s nothing about that which makes me think I was too young. It happened at the perfect time."

She went on to speak about how compatible she is with her husband, remarking: “My husband is the most relaxed human being on earth, and he calms the crazy in me. He understands my mentality. He understands the competitive side and pushes me, but he knows the real me at home, too."

Oti had wedding celebrations in South Africa

While Oti usually keeps quiet about her personal life and has revealed very little about her wedding, back in 2020, she did treat fans to a never-before-seen picture of her wedding and spoke candidly about it to her mother Dudu via a video call.

Oti and her mum were in conversation whilst promoting John Lewis' campaign #GiveALittleLove, which saw her gift her mum her "favourite picture".

"That was for me, on one of my favourite days, it was my wedding day. You planned it, more than that, you made it happen. We got married at home, it was warm and sunny and all the family was there."

Oti modelled a show-stopping wedding dress for a television segment

The star's mother then went on to reveal what Oti had worn on her wedding day, saying: "You wore your traditional dress."

"Oh, yes! I miss that so much," Oti chimed in.

In a previous interview with The Guardian, Oti revealed that there were in fact two wedding ceremonies. "We got married five years ago in Denmark in the countryside," she said. "We chose a country we thought would be special - I had never been. A few years later, my parents wanted us to have a wedding at home and we ended up having another in South Africa."

