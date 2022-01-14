Jess Wright's TV-inspired wedding reception at Spanish castle is not what you'd expect The couple got married in Majorca

Jessica Wright and her husband William Lee-Kemp had a very glamorous wedding in Majorca which included a celebration inside a Spanish castle with a black and gold colourscheme.

Four months after they tied the knot, the reality TV star has opened up about another surprising detail from her big day – it was inspired by the classic TV show, Only Fools and Horses. Jess, who is pregnant with her first child, enjoyed a date night at the theatre on Thursday night to watch the musical, which was a wedding gift from a friend.

Next to a snap of the entrance to the West End production, she wrote: "Yes to this! Thank you @interiorsofessex & Johnny for our wedding present. The table names & plan of our wedding was Only Fools & Horses so you know us well. Very thoughtful," followed by a string of heart emojis.

Jess and Will, who were introduced by Jess' brother Mark Wright, tied the knot in front of family and friends in the Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma on 9 September, before hosting their evening reception at Spanish castle, Castillo de Bendinat.

Jess Wright with her brother Mark and sister-in-law Michelle Keegan on her wedding day

"I had a vision for this whole day that I wanted it to be Hollywood glamour combined with this amazing regal place, with a theme of black, white and gold," she told HELLO!.

In beautiful wedding photographs shared exclusively with HELLO! Magazine, Jess looked stunning in a Milla Nova gown featuring long sleeves, a low V-neck and a layered tulle skirt for the Church ceremony.

The couple, who are expecting their first child, honeymooned in Spain

She later let her hair down into loose curls and changed into an equally beautiful evening gown from Vivienne Westwood for the evening reception, complete with a strapless neckline with a large bow at the back and a tiered skirt. Jess also wore a third dress by Australian design house Pallas Couture.

The bride's brother Mark Wright was master of ceremonies while his wife, actress Michelle Keegan, was one of 12 bridesmaids who wore off-the-shoulder champagne-coloured gowns from the Tripletta Bridal Couture collection teamed with Pandora jewellery.

