Oti Mabuse shares close-up of exquisite diamond engagement ring – wow

Oti Mabuse married her husband Marius Iepure in 2014, but she has shared little details about their wedding day.

However, on Wednesday, she gave fans a closer look at her stunning engagement ring and wedding band in a gorgeous new photo.

The Strictly star looked breathtaking in a selfie posted on Instagram after filming a secret project. Oti wore her hair in a low bun with shorter pieces pulled out to frame her face, while her makeup was kept simple with a pop of colour on her cheeks, coatings of mascara and a glossy lip.

But even her glowing complexion and multi-coloured shirt couldn't distract from the blinding piece of jewellery that took centre stage in the photo.

Pulling on her shirt collar, Oti displayed her magnificent bit of bling, with the cushion cut diamond with double pave setting sparkling for the camera.

Needless to say, her fans and famous friends were quick to react to the stunning selfie, with her Strictly co-star Tess Daly writing: "Beauty," followed by two heart-eye emojis. Karen Hauer also wrote: "Love seeing you happy. So beautiful."

Even her husband, Marius, commented with a heart-eye emoji followed by: "Looking sweeeet," – to which Oti replied: "You're sweet."

While the couple have kept many details of their romance private, Oti did previously reveal that Marius popped the question "at midnight on his birthday" in 2014, with the couple marrying shortly after.

Then, during a video chat with her mother, Dudu, in which they discussed a framed photo from Oti's wedding day, she said: "That was for me, on one of my favourite days, it was my wedding day. You planned it, more than that, you made it happen.

Oti and Marius wed in 2014

"We got married at home, it was warm and sunny and all the family was there. That was the last time the whole family was together."

The star's mother then went on to reveal what Oti had worn on her wedding day, saying: "You wore your traditional dress." "Oh, yes! I miss that so much," Oti chimed in.

