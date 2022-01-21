Tim McGraw reveals sisters were upset at surprise wedding to Faith Hill The couple tied the knot in Tim's aunt's garden in 1996

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been happily married since 1996, and they now live in Tennessee with their children: Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20.

But the couple shocked their friends and family members when they had a surprise wedding ceremony at Tim's aunt's house in Rayville, LA, on 6 October 1996. Unlike most celebrity weddings where invites are sent out years in advance, Tim and Faith invited guests around under the ruse of a charity softball game, so they were not expecting the couple to emerge from a tour bus wearing wedding attire!

On LIVE! with Regis and Kelly in 2011, Tim explained: "We got off the bus and all my family was there and they were prepared to play softball and we get out in wedding clothes and got married under a locust tree in my aunt's backyard."

Regis Philbin responded: "You surprised everybody! Were they angry?" and Tim revealed: "My sisters were a little upset because they wanted to dress up."

Tim and Faith share three children

Their engagement was equally unconventional but very memorable. On their 25th wedding anniversary, Tim opened up about how he popped the question in a trailer at a country music festival – and he had to wait for Faith's response.

The country singer revealed: "We had dated for a while. I actually asked her to marry me quite a few times but she kept saying no. She said, 'I'm not gonna get involved with another country singer. It's just not gonna work out.'

"We were somewhere playing this big outdoor festival and they had these trailer houses set up," Tim continued. "I'm getting ready to go on stage and I had this sort of case that had this big mirror in it.

The family live in Tennessee

"She's standing there and we're talking and I said, 'Look, let's get married.' And she says, 'You're asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer house?' And I said, 'Well, it's pretty apropos if you think about it.' She goes, 'Are you serious?' I said, 'Well, yeah, I'm serious' - and then they called me and I had to go to stage.

"I went to stage and did the show and then I came off the stage and went back into my dressing room and Faith wasn't there. But I looked at the mirror - in lipstick it said, 'Yes. I'm gonna be your wife.' We still have that mirror and it was the best day of my life, that's for sure."

