Celebrity engagements of 2022: Simon Cowell, Michelle Dockery and more It’s already been a big year for celebrity engagements

We may only be a few weeks into 2022, but it’s already shaping up to be an exciting year for many of our favourite celebrity couples, who have recently announced their engagements.

From Simon Cowell’s surprise proposal to longtime partner Lauren Silverman to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s whirlwind engagement, see which celebs have announced their wedding plans in 2022 so far…

WATCH: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly get engaged

Michelle Dockery and Jasper Waller-Bridge

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery delighted fans when she confirmed her engagement to Jasper Waller-Bridge, the brother of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, on 20 January.

The couple announced their happy news in The Times, with a message that read: "The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King's Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle Dockery, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex."

Michelle Dockery is engaged to Jasper Waller-Bridge

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox in January, underneath a Banyan tree that holds special memories for the pair. He presented her with a bespoke engagement ring created by jeweller Stephen Webster and with an unusual feature; it allegedly contains thorns in the band so it hurts if she tries to take it off.

Megan Fox is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly

Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski

Full House actress Jodie Sweetin shared her engagement news on Instagram on 17 January, with a photo that showcased her unique engagement ring.

Jodie accompanied the snap with a quote from Maya Angelou that read: 'In all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine'. She sweetly added: "I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together. I think I’m really gonna like turning 40 #soontobemrs #moreinloveeveryday #happy40thbirthdaytome."

Jodie Sweetin shared her engagement joy in January

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman

Music mogul Simon Cowell confirmed his engagement with Lauren Silverman in January, after a 13-year relationship. The proposal is thought to have been an intimate affair during their recent holiday to Barbados, with only their son Eric and Lauren's 16-year-old son, Adam, from her previous marriage, present according to The Sun.

Simon Cowell proposed to Lauren Silverman in Barbados

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari

Transformers actor Josh Duhamel announced his engagement to Audra Mari in January, after two years of dating. Josh revealed he had pulled out all the stops for a romantic proposal on Audra’s birthday, writing “Audra Diane Mari will you marry me?” in a message in a bottle that she found on the beach.

Josh Duhamel is engaged to Audra Mari

