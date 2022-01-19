Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's lavish £76m wedding venue The couple are set to marry in spring 2021

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding venue has been revealed, and it's every bit as beautiful as you would expect.

While the couple would have their pick of any luxury venue, they have reportedly opted to host their big day at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida, according to The Sun.

Nicola's father, billionaire mogul Nelson Peltz, bought the sprawling estate – known as Montsorrel – for $103million (£76million) in 2015. It spans 44,000-square-feet and boasts a swimming pool, vast gardens and beautiful sea views that would be the ideal backdrop for an outdoor wedding ceremony.

Both Brooklyn and Nicola's parents own several luxurious properties that would have provided beautiful and private settings for their nuptials; they often stay at David and Victoria Beckham's country retreat in the Cotswolds while they are in the UK, and have also spent a lot of time at Nicola's parents' 27-bedroom mansion in Bedford, on the outskirts of New York.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz will reportedly marry in Palm Springs

And while the couple have now settled into a $10.5million (£7.7million) property in Beverly Hills, it appears they have decided Florida will be the best setting for their nuptials.

Brooklyn and Nicola have been busy wedding planning in recent weeks, including going for cake tastings together. Meanwhile, Nicola revealed that Valentino is making a bespoke wedding dress for her, and she has been to Rome twice to choose every detail – from the fit to the fabric.

The couple got engaged in 2020

Speaking to CR Fashion Handbook, Nicola opened up about the design process, and also revealed the special role her brother Brad will play in her wedding, giving him the title of "Man of Honour".

"We’ve been to Rome twice, watching everyone in the atelier, they’re just so talented. The first time I went to Rome, I brought my mom and my brother Brad, who’s actually my man of honour, and then Leslie Fremar who’s one of my best friends in the whole world. It is really a beautiful thing to be a part of and it’s very exciting," Nicola said.

