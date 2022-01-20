Lucy Watson shares new wedding photo and reveals she ditched 'outdated' tradition The couple married in Greece

Made in Chelsea's Lucy Watson revealed the age-old wedding tradition that she decided to ditch when marrying her beau James Dunmore during a fan Q&A on Wednesday.

The star, who got married in Greece in September 2021, encouraged her Instagram followers to ask her anything and one enquired: "Have you changed your last name to Dunmore? [engagement ring emoji]." Lucy replied: "No, we're both keeping our own surnames."

As well as the response, Lucy gave an up-close look at her wedding dress which was an off-the-shoulder design made with luxurious layers of tulle and a full skirt.

Lucy answered fan questions

Then later another user probed: "Why did you decide to keep your own surname (no shade, just generally interested)."

To that Lucy responded with an in-depth answer, writing: "I personally feel it is a little outdated for women to change their names when they marry. It used to be the law that women had to take their husband's name because they were seen as 'possessions'. It is no longer the law and not a tradition I care for.

The star shared her reasoning for not taking James' surname

"I think times are changing and perhaps a time will come when women aren't 'expected' to change their names simply because they are a woman. Equally, I don't judge women/men who do change their name! I just love being Lucy Watson :) and I thank all the women who made it possible to have a choice in the matter."

Lucy wore two beautiful dresses on her wedding day

Although Lucy's main wedding dress grabbed lots of attention, the bride also wore another dress on the day, revealing to her followers that she slipped into a Grace Loves Lace gown for the evening reception.

When the news broke of the star's second wedding outfit, fans were quick to comment. Many had predicted she had worn a second gown, with one writing: "She did have a second dress," and another stating: "Knew she'd change into something slinky."

