Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz reveal secret star to perform at their wedding - and it's so unexpected US rapper Snoop Doog is 'in talks' with David Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham thrilled fans recently when he confirmed that he and fiancée Nicola Peltz will officially tie the knot soon - and the wedding is already setting out the be the celebrity wedding of the year…

David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn, 22, has already teased details of the big day on Instagram. Most recently, the budding chef shared photos from their wedding cake tasting sessions, sharing delicious options including a rich red velvet cake, topped with lots of ice butter frosting, and a selection of tartlets with winter berries.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham shares touching story on the moment he proposed

According to the Mirror, US rapper Snoop Dogg will have an invite to the wedding - and he's even hoping to set the dance floor 'on fire' by being the star DJ at the reception.

The rapper revealed he is also in talks with Brooklyn's dad David about organising a Las Vegas stag do for the groom-to-be.

Brooklyn and Nicola will reportedly get married at Nicola's family's holiday home

He told the Mirror: "David has been my boy for over 10 years now and I am tight with his family.

"Brooklyn's wedding is going to be a big affair and my gift to him and his wife-to-be is I will come down and do a set for them on their big day.

"Nothing is going to get the party started after the first dance like a set from Snoop… the dance floor is gonna be on fire."

While the couple would have their pick of any luxury venue for their big day, they have reportedly opted to host their nuptials at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida, according to The Sun.

Brooklyn already refers to Nicola as his "wife" on social media

Nicola's father, billionaire mogul Nelson Peltz, bought the sprawling estate – known as Montsorrel – for $103million (£76million) in 2015. It spans 44,000-square-feet and boasts a swimming pool, vast gardens and beautiful sea views that would be the ideal backdrop for an outdoor wedding ceremony.

Both Brooklyn and Nicola's parents own several luxurious properties that would have provided beautiful and private settings for their nuptials; they often stay at David and Victoria Beckham's country retreat in the Cotswolds while they are in the UK, and have also spent a lot of time at Nicola's parents' 27-bedroom mansion in Bedford, on the outskirts of New York.

