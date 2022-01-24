Coleen Nolan almost didn't meet Tinder boyfriend Michael – see marriage plans The Loose Women star has kept their relationship very private

Seven months ago, Coleen Nolan, 56, was ready to give up on dating apps when she first set eyes on her now-boyfriend Michael Jones, 57.

The Loose Women star revealed that she'd been on several dates without finding a connection, and was ready to delete Tinder shortly before she matched with Michael – but her first impression wasn't as magical as you'd expect! Opening up about how she almost didn't meet her partner, she told the Daily Mirror: "I was literally about to come off the app when I spotted Michael and swiped right."

Coleen added: "I was fed up with it, but then Michael popped up. I thought, 'Oh he’s nice', and something stopped me from deleting my account.

"Looking back, it wasn’t even that nice a picture of him, he looked like he’d just got out of bed, but something caught my eye and that was it."

Coleen was married to Shane Richie for nine years

After trying to delay their first date while she went on a cruise with The Nolans, Coleen met Michael at a Cheshire pub where they spent six hours chatting.

Fast forward seven months, and Coleen and Michael, who works in logistics at a supermarket chain, are still in a strong relationship and have met each other's children. Coleen shares Shane Jr, 33, and Jake, 29, with her first husband Shane Richie, and Ciara, 20, with her second husband Ray Fensome, while Michael is father to a 20-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Coleen and her ex-husband Ray share daughter Ciara

Coleen has kept their relationship largely out of the public eye and revealed she likes the fact that he doesn't work in the same industry as her, like her former husbands. She said he's "completely different" from her past relationships and described him as "calm and chilled out" and "very intelligent."

The couple have even spoken about marriage, with Coleen confessing: "I’d said I’d never in a million years get married again. But Michael has said a couple of times that it’s just inevitable, so who knows. The connection we have makes it feel that we’ve been together a lot longer than seven months, and while we still live apart, we’re with each other most of the time."

