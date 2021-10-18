Loose Women's Coleen Nolan reveals children's verdict on new Tinder boyfriend The Loose Women star was formerly married to Shane Richie and Ray Fensome

Coleen Nolan has opened up about her new boyfriend and revealed that he has already met her children after just three and a half months.

The Loose Women star shares children Shane Jr, 32, and Jake, 28, with EastEnders star Shane Richie, and daughter Ciara, 20, with Ray Fensome. After both of her former marriages ended in divorce, she told The Mirror she struggled with self-confidence but now says: "I probably love myself for the first time."

Speaking of her new partner, whom she met via dating app Tinder earlier in the summer, Coleen said: "I am really happy – he makes me feel like I am 20 again.

"It has only been three-and-a-half months so it’s really early but we are dating and the kids have all met him and love him."

Coleen described him as "kind, caring, funny, romantic," and added: "He’s awoken a tiger, which I didn’t know was there."

Coleen with her three children

She revealed her latest relationship is different since she is now much more confident in herself. The star explained: "The best thing is that for the first time in my life I know for sure I am with a man because I want to be and not because I feel I need to be.

"I went through my second divorce, the menopause and wondered if I’d ever be happy again.

"I have suffered low self-esteem and self-worth but now I am really happy on my own. I don’t need a man to be happy."

The Loose Women star was married to Shane Richie for nine years

Coleen moved to Cheshire during the first UK lockdown, the first property she has bought on her own after she divorced Ray.

Speaking of the move to her stunning countryside bolthole with a smallholding, she said: "We had to do it while we were social distancing, so it took three cars and a really small van, it took 12 and a half hours for us to move 20 minutes up the road. With 15 animals."

