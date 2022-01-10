Coleen Nolan's risqué photoshoot from secret wedding uncovered The Loose Women host has been married twice

Coleen Nolan abandoned her big wedding plans to marry Eastenders star Shane Richie in secret back in 1990 – and check out their risqué wedding photoshoot!

MORE: Coleen Nolan's post-divorce home is a private love nest with boyfriend – photos

The couple had made plans for a big wedding surrounded by friends and family, but ditched the whole thing in favour of saying 'I do' on their own in Orlando, Florida.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan's dating confession leaves co-stars speachless

Two unearthed images from their special day show the Loose Women star wearing a tea-length bridal gown with satin court shoes and a flower crown and veil. Meanwhile, her other half, Shane, wore a patterned waistcoat, a silky tie and a long coat-style suit jacket.

Coleen Nolan and Shane Richie eloped to the US to marry

In one of the playful shots Coleen can be seen lifting up the hem of her bridal gown to reveal a garter and her new husband crouched alongside her clutching on to the lace.

SEE: Loose Women stars' princess wedding dresses: Ruth Langsford, Denise Welch and more

STORY: 12 Loose Women hosts' sparkling engagement rings: Stacey Solomon, Christine Lampard and more

The star were married for nine years

It was initially Shane's idea to get married in private. "Shane pulled me to one side and said, ‘I can’t do this. I feel like we’re just being told to turn up on the day and it's nothing to do with us' so we cancelled it all and eloped and didn’t tell anybody," Coleen revealed live on Loose Women one day.

The happy couple were all smiles for the camera in 1990 but sadly they parted ways in 1999.

Coleen went on to marry Ray Fensome in 2007 and they split after 10 years of marriage.

Coleen was married to second husband Ray for 10 years

The singer has since found love though and speaking of her new partner, whom she met via dating app Tinder in 2021, Coleen said: "I am really happy – he makes me feel like I am 20 again.

"It's really early but we are dating and the kids have all met him and love him."

Coleen described him as "kind, caring, funny, romantic," and added: "He’s awoken a tiger, which I didn’t know was there."

There could be wedding bells again for this Loose Women host!