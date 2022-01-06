Loose Women's Coleen Nolan's minimalist living room is perfect for romantic date nights The Loose Women star has chosen to keep her relationship private

Coleen Nolan may share her home with 15 animals, three children, and even her boyfriend when they choose to visit, but it still remains surprisingly spotless inside – just look at her latest photo for proof.

The Loose Women panellist has a gorgeous country home in Cheshire where she soaked up the last of the Christmas holidays. The snap showed Coleen snuggled under a grey blanket on the sofa in her living room with her pet dog Becks, writing: "Becks watching herself on Loose Women today! How cute? #boxerdog #mylovablenightmare."

The TV was mounted on the wall between two light fittings, while a cream unit sat underneath and a red-themed Christmas tree was positioned in the corner next to a silver reindeer statue.

The immaculate yet cosy room would make for the perfect date night in with her boyfriend since she has chosen to keep their new relationship out of the public eye.

Coleen showed off her cosy living room with her pet dog

Coleen moved home during the first UK lockdown, into the first property she has bought on her own after she divorced Ray Fensome, with whom she shares her daughter Ciara, 20. She is also mother to children Shane Jr, 32, and Jake, 28, from her marriage with Shane Richie.

Luckily, the stunning countryside bolthole with a smallholding offers plenty of space for her family and animals. She said of her move: "We had to do it while we were social distancing, so it took three cars and a really small van, it took 12 and a half hours for us to move 20 minutes up the road. With 15 animals."

The Loose Women panellist lives in a country home in Cheshire

The TV star has shared glimpses inside the property since she moved in, revealing a large open-plan kitchen with floor-to floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking her garden. The rest of Coleen's property exudes country chic with pared-back wooden beams and a chicken-wire window in the dining room, offering a look at her log-burner style fireplace in another living area.

It's possible that Coleen hosted a big Christmas gathering for her children and her partner at her home as she previously revealed they had already met after three and a half months of dating.

Speaking of her boyfriend, whom she met via dating app Tinder earlier in the summer, Coleen told The Mirror: "I am really happy – he makes me feel like I am 20 again.

"It has only been three-and-a-half months so it’s really early but we are dating and the kids have all met him and love him."

