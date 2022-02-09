Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes celebrate relationship milestone

They marked ten years of marriage in 2020, but 2022 holds another special milestone anniversary for Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, as it will mark 25 years since they started dating.

The couple dated for 13 years before their wedding in 2010, after being introduced by their mutual friend, TV presenter Sally Meen. They have previously revealed that they kept their romance under wraps for the first two years out of respect for Eamonn's ex-wife Gabrielle, who he divorced in 1996, and their children – Declan, Rebecca and Niall.

Ruth said that Eamonn's sensitivity to his former wife and children made her fall for him even more, telling the Daily Mail in 2017: "I thought it spoke volumes about the sort of man he was, the sort of father he was and the integrity he had. It made me love him more, not less."

Meanwhile, Eamonn said he instantly fell for Ruth when they met, describing her as "the missing jigsaw in my life". Speaking to HELLO! at the couple's wedding in 2010, the GB News star added: "I was meant to be married - I never saw any joy in the bachelor lifestyle and when I met Ruth, not only did I fall deeply in love with her, but she had so many attributes that I admire.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes married in 2010

"She's a wonderful mummy to Jack, a fantastic partner both personally and professionally, and now, I'm proud to say, she's my beautiful wife."

Ruth and Eamonn married in June 2010 and are parents to their son Jack, 19. They became one of TV's most-loved presenting duos but have made a big change in their professional life in recent months, following Eamonn's decision to quit their joint presenting role on This Morning in favour of a new gig on GB News.

