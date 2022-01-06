Ruth Langsford talks Eamonn Holmes's shock exit - and reveals future on This Morning and Loose Women The TV stars have been married since 2010

Ruth Langsford couldn't be prouder of husband Eamonn Holmes. Just last month it was announced that he was leaving This Morning to join GB News, recently making his debut on the show, much to the delight of viewers.

His sudden departure from ITV, however, did spark concern among fans that Ruth would follow suit and head off for pastures new. Not so, says the star.

"I'm still at ITV with This Morning and Loose Women," Ruth confirmed in an interview with Best magazine, while praising her husband of 11 years for his bold move.

"I'm thrilled," she admitted. "It's what he does best. He's always been very entertaining on This Morning - Eamonn can turn his hand to anything."

Ruth and Eamonn co-presented on This Morning prior to his move

Ruth added of her spouse: "He's a total news junkie, I'm very proud of him. Yes, no more This Morning together - but it doesn't mean there aren't other projects we can do together."

It comes after ITV released a statement confirming Ruth's future – while also thanking Eamonn for his many years at the network.

Ruth will continue to appear on Loose Women

A spokesperson for ITV told HELLO!: "We would like to wish Eamonn all of the very best in his new role. As a duo, Eamonn & Ruth have been part of the This Morning presenting team for the last 15 years and we thank Eamonn for all of his hard work and contribution to the show.

"Ruth remains an important part of ITV Daytime both as a continuing member of the This Morning family and as an anchor presenter on Loose Women."

Eamonn is now working on GB News

Eammon and Ruth hosted This Morning's Friday show from 2006 up until 2020 when they were replaced by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond.

However, the couple has continued to appear on the show throughout 2021, often stepping in for regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during school holidays. It's not yet known who will step into Eamonn's shoes and be Ruth's new This Morning co-host.

