Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes often seem to be loved up during their joint TV appearances, but the This Morning stars' engagement didn't go quite according to plan.

Opening up about Eamonn's surprise proposal, Ruth previously revealed she didn't immediately give him an answer when he popped the question via text message.

It happened while the couple were at the Cheltenham races with their friends – but Ruth didn't see the message until their car ride home!

"Eamonn says he was looking at me across the room and had one of 'those moments'. He said I was laughing and having so much fun and looking so lovely that he thought to himself, 'Why I am not married to this woman?'" Ruth said in an interview with the Belfast Telegraph.

She went on to reveal his heartfelt love letter was "three or four pages long" and ended with the all-important question: "Would you please marry me?"

"My bag had been lying under a table and I hadn’t heard my phone beep so it wasn’t until we were in the car on the way home that I saw it. We had a driver and we were both sitting in the back of the car and Eamonn said he heard my phone," Ruth added.

After Eamonn insisted she check her messages, the Loose Women star read the romantic proposal, which she said made them both tearful.

"I said 'yes please' and because we were both very aware of the driver in front, we just held hands on the way home and said nothing. It was very special," she said.

The couple got married on 26 June 2010 after a 13-year relationship and shared their big day – hosted at The Elvetham hotel in Hampshire – exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

For her big day, Ruth looked beautiful in a pearl-coloured silk taffeta confection by Italian designer Angelina Colarusso, which was adorned with tiny Swarovski crystals.

Eamonn told HELLO!: "Ruth and I have always known we're good together and she knows I love her more today than ever.

"This is our chance to seal that properly and to say to the people we care about and those we've got to know well over the years, 'Come and share this special day with us. Come and enjoy a big old hooley!'"

