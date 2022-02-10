Jennifer Lopez admits 'mistakes' in romances pre-Ben Affleck The Marry Me actress has been engaged five times

Jennifer Lopez is currently loved-up with Ben Affleck, but she has recently spoken out about her mistakes in her former relationships.

SEE: Jennifer Lopez's five eye-watering engagement rings revealed – photos

Appearing on the podcast 6 Degrees with Jamie Laing and Spencer Matthews, the actress was promoting her new romantic comedy Marry Me, in which she stars alongside Owen Wilson, when the trio got onto the subject of soulmates.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez discusses rekindled romance with Ben Affleck

Jamie began: "I always had this dream as a kid that when you turn 18 years old, your parents would give you a present and it would be the map of the world, and on the world, there would be a little bleeping light and that would be your soulmate. You could choose to go and find them if you wanted to."

While Spencer was quick to jokingly apologise for Jamie's anecdote, JLo responded: "I love it, we're kindred spirits. I kind of wish that would have happened, it would have saved me a lot of trouble!

READ: Jennifer Lopez wows in bridal style dress for a very special occasion

RELATED: 22 celebrity proposals that are too romantic for words: Kourtney Kardashian, Katy Perry & more

"But what you learn is that the trouble is the thing. The trouble and the mistakes along the way, it's all about that. Every mistake was a yellow brick road taking me exactly where I needed to be, and that's what we've got to be grateful for."

Jennifer and Ben were engaged from 2002 to 2003 and rekindled their relationship in 2021

The Jenny From The Block singer did not explicitly detail what mistakes she was referring to, but she has been engaged five times in total and married three times.

After a whirlwind romance, Jennifer married Ojani Noa in 1997 but by 1998 the marriage broke down. She later met her second husband Cris Judd on the music video for Love Don't Cost A Thing, and they tied the knot in 2001 but separated in 2002.

The actress has been engaged five times. Pictured above with her former fiance Alex Rodriguez.

JLo and actor Ben Affleck started dating in 2002 and he popped the question in the same year, but they split in 2003 before rekindling their romance in 2021.

Jennifer and Marc Anthony had a surprise wedding ceremony for 40 guests at their home in Beverly Hills in 2004, but they went their separate ways after 10 years of marriage.

Finally, the singer was engaged to Alex Rodriguez from 2019 to 2021, when the couple announced their separation.

READ: 7 most expensive royal wedding dresses – up to £6million

Read more HELLO! US stories here