Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship: shock split to rumoured romance The couple got engaged in 2002

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been making headlines recently over their rumoured reunion after the pair were spotted at a luxury resort in Montana together.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker and Pearl Harbour star were previously engaged but never made it down the aisle.

With JLo recently splitting from her fiancé Alex Rodriquez and Ben parting ways with his girlfriend Ana de Armas, their former relationship from 17 years ago has come under the spotlight. Take a look at everything we know…

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez call off engagement after denying split

When did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck meet?

Jennifer and Ben – or Bennifer as they were affectionately nicknamed – met in 2002 on the set of rom-com movie, Gigli. At the time, JLo was married to her second husband Cris Judd.

The pair split and Jennifer and Ben announced their engagement in November 2002.

How did Ben Affleck propose to Jennifer Lopez?

JLo showed off her pink diamond at the Gigli press conference

It was a whirlwind romance at the beginning, with Jennifer and Ben getting engaged just months after they began dating.

According to Town & Country, JLo received a 6-carat radiant-cut pink diamond from the actor. Speaking of the beautiful rock from Harry Winston, JLo told Diane Sawyer: "It's the most magnificent thing I've ever seen."

Why did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split?

The couple first postponed their wedding and then later ended their engagement shortly before they got married.

A joint statement regarding their wedding read: "Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realized that something was awry.

"We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends."

The couple announced their split in 2004

In January 2004, a spokesperson confirmed their split and although the reason was never divulged, Jennifer has since spoken out on their relationship breakdown.

On The Graham Norton Show in 2010, JLo explained: "I love Ben, he's a great guy, but it was a lot for both of us to be under that type of siege for two years straight.

"We were on the cover of every magazine, every week, it was just a weird thing…Our relationship, I think, did suffer because of that. That's not the only reason… but I think it definitely played a part in the dynamic of our relationship."

She later revealed in her 2014 book, True Love, that her breakup with Ben was "my first real heartbreak", adding: "It felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest."

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dating?

Now, rumours are circulating about a reunion between Jennifer and Ben – and it is supported by not only their fans but also their friends! Good Will Hunting's Matt Damon recently said on the Today show: "It's a fascinating story. I hope it's true. I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome."

