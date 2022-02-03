Christine Lampard had a birthday to remember this week. On Wednesday evening, the Loose Women star gave fans a sneak peek inside her celebrations as she thanked them for their well-wishes.

The first photo shows the huge number of bouquets of flowers sent to the family home in honour of Christine's special day.

It also gives followers a look inside Christine and husband Frank Lampard's beautiful kitchen, which is largely white with chic silver appliances and pendant lights hanging down over the breakfast bar.

The second snapshot is of Christine's birthday cake, which came complete with a photo of the star and decorated with strawberries and macaroons.

Christine took to Instagram to thank fans for their birthday wishes

"Feeling a lot of birthday love today," Christine wrote alongside her post. "Thank you all so much for you messages x."

No doubt Christine's husband Frank, 43, pulled out all the stops for his wife. The couple met at the Pride of Britain Awards back in 2009, and then tied the knot in a beautiful winter wedding in 2015. They have since welcomed two children together; three-year-old Patricia and little Freddie, who turns one next month.

Frank and Christine share two children together

The TV star is also stepmum to Frank's two girls, Isla, 14, and Luna, 16, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

Christine was recently asked whether the couple to expand their family further. "No, no, no. I have a beautiful girl, a gorgeous boy. I'm not pushing my luck," she told the Sunday Telegraph.

She then admitted how much she dreaded being questioned about children when she married the sportsman. "I did wonder if I would ever be able to get pregnant. I was asked that question so many times and I just felt uncomfortable," Christine explained. "I felt if it was going to happen, it would happen, but if it didn't, then I would just accept that."

