Christine Lampard shocked her Loose Women colleagues when she revealed that both her mother, Mina, and sister, Nicola, accompanied her during her first date with now husband, Frank Lampard.

Speaking on the ITV daytime show on Wednesday, the 42-year-old panellist - who met the former footballer at Pride of Britain back in 2009 - opened up about their unconventional first date, and how it was actually Frank's idea.

"By the time I met him in the flesh for the first time I knew everything about him, it was comfortable," she divulged. "He rang me up and said, 'Let's go for dinner,' and I said, 'It's tough this week because my mum and my sister are here.' He said, 'Well bring them with you.'

"And we all went! We had the best laugh. And my sister said she knew then and there that we were meant to be - she said it at our wedding. So bring the family along, let them tick all the boxes and it's done. It works!"

Frank, 43, and Christine, 42, then tied the knot in a beautiful winter wedding in 2015. They have since welcomed two children together: three-year-old Patricia and nine-month-old Freddie.

The lovebirds first met in October 2009

The mum-of-two recently returned to Loose Women, and upon her comeback, Christine confessed she watched the ITV daytime show "every day during maternity leave" as it helped her feel less "isolated".

"I watched Loose Women, honestly, every day that I was off," she shared. Asked in jest whether the show helped with her contractions, Christine said: "It was more just for that company feeling.

"You know, when you've just had a baby and I'm sure there's a lot of people at home feeling this. You can feel a bit isolated... and it was just lovely to feel like your friends were on the telly."

The TV star is also stepmum to Frank's two girls, Isla, 14, and Luna, 16, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

