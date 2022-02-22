Sarah Ferguson's colourful £70k engagement ring she wore for years after divorce

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Much like her daughter Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson has a very memorable engagement ring that she was pictured wearing up to eleven years after she separated from Prince Andrew.

The Queen's son proposed to Sarah, Duchess of York in March 1986 with a gorgeous (and rare) ruby ring, and the pair got married in July the same year before splitting in 1992 and divorcing in 1996. Take a look at everything you need to know about the royal rock…

WATCH: Look back at Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's love story

What does Sarah Ferguson's engagement ring look like?

The Duchess of York's engagement ring is one of the most recognisable royal jewels, as it features a huge Burmese ruby surrounded by ten glittering diamonds, and the stones form a flower pattern which is also known as a cluster ring. The precious gems are arranged on a yellow gold band and the gorgeous colours are so attention-grabbing.

Sarah Ferguson's engagement ring is a unique design

Who made Sarah Ferguson's engagement ring?

The stunning ring is believed to have been crafted by British jewellery house, Garrard, the same place that made Princess Diana's iconic sapphire piece, as well as Sophie Wessex's dazzling ring.

The royal couple married in 1986

How much did Sarah Ferguson's engagement ring cost?

At the time, Sarah's beloved ring cost around £25,000, but inflation and the story behind the ring now mean it could be valued in the region of £70,000.

Does Sarah Ferguson still wear her engagement ring?

The Duchess only stopped wearing the precious jewel in 2003, a whopping 11 years after the couple separated. Sarah also kept her wedding day tiara, which was believed to be a present from her in-laws, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

It is unknown whether Fergie still has her ring

Does Princess Beatrice or Princess Eugenie have Sarah Ferguson's engagement ring?

When Princess Eugenie got engaged to Jack Brooksbank, she showed off the most gorgeous cluster-shaped ring containing a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds. Although it looks incredibly similar to her mother's engagement ring, it is not the exact one, and Princess Beatrice's eye-catching ring from Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is a completely different design altogether.

