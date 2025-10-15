Albanian Prince's 'unshowy' £120k engagement ring for fiancée one year after divorce

Royal fans were met with exciting news this week after Crown Prince Leka II of Albania announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Blerta Celibashi. Following a behind-the-scenes clip of the romantic engagement and new photos of the happy couple, HELLO! HQ haven't been able to stop talking about the future royal bride's stunning engagement ring.

"There was love in the air, and peace in my heart," she wrote on Instagram. Dressed in an ivory, floor-length satin dress, Blerta looked radiant as she posed in the sundrenched room surrounded by indoor plants. The final photo showed her holding out her hand as she admired her new diamond, which experts have valued at an estimated £120k.

Berta's engagement ring

Describing the design as "regal" and "elegant", Nilesh Rakholia, engagement ring expert and founder of Abelini, who has over 15 years of experience in gems and jewellery, told HELLO! it is made up of a classic oval or cushion-cut diamond on a pavé band. "It looks to feature a classic oval or cushion-cut diamond on a delicate pavé band – a timeless design that feels both regal and modern. The elongated diamond draws the eye, creating a graceful silhouette, while the pavé detail adds just the right amount of sparkle without taking away from the central stone."

Noting the subtle symbolism, he added: "Oval and cushion-cut diamonds have long been associated with harmony and enduring love. They’re graceful shapes – romantic, but never showy – which makes them such a fitting choice for someone stepping into royal life."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Blerta Celibashi gives behind-the-scenes glimpse at fairytale engagement

While it is not the largest royal engagement ring, Nilesh explained that it is "beautifully made" and remains very valuable, both financially and sentimentally. "If the centre stone is around 2 to 3 carats with excellent clarity and colour, a ring like this would likely be valued between £80,000 and £120,000 (around $100,000-$150,000)."

He concluded that Blerta's ring reflects a gradual shift in engagement ring trends, with more celebrities and royals looking to find a balance between honouring tradition and adding a personal touch.

"Blerta’s ring sits beautifully within that movement: romantic, refined, and full of quiet significance – a design that will never go out of style," the ring specialist said.

Royal proposal

Prince Leka and Blerta announced their engagement via the Albanian Royal Court, which released a statement on Saturday, 11 October, which read: "The Royal Court is pleased to announce the engagement of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Leka II of the Albanians and Miss Blerta Celibashi.

"The engagement was joyfully celebrated on 11 October 2025, in Ksamil, Southern Albania, in the presence of family and close friends. The Royal Family shares their happiness with the Albanian people and extends heartfelt gratitude to all who have conveyed their kind wishes on this joyful occasion."

© STRINGER Crown Prince Leka married Elia Zaharia in 2016, and they welcomed daughter Princess Geraldine in 2020

Prince Leka split from his ex-wife, Elia Zaharia, in January 2024 following an eight-year marriage in which they welcomed daughter Princess Geraldine. Leka's daughter was spotted in a cute satin dress as she posed with her father and his new fiancée in a behind-the-scenes video.

Leka and Blerta's relationship

© Instagram Crown Prince Leka II went public with Blerta Celibashi in 2024

The couple went public with their romance in September 2024, eight months after Leka and Elia announced their split. The first indication that their relationship had become serious was when Blerta joined the prince for her first official engagement in September 2025.

They paid a visit to the Queen Géraldine Foundation, a programme that champions educational initiatives and philanthropic work across Albania, where they looked loved-up, holding hands as they walked through the grounds.