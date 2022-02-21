Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel controversially broke royal wedding tradition

After Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel were forced to deny divorce rumours, we've taken a look back at their royal wedding – and how it broke with tradition.

For their nuptials on 19 June 2010 at Stockholm Cathedral, Victoria controversially walked down the aisle at Stockholm Cathedral accompanied by her father King Carl XVI Gustaf. Swedish tradition dictates the bride and groom walk down the aisle together as a symbol of equality. Victoria's decision to be joined by her father, which is custom in many countries today, was reportedly seen as representing the bride as her father's property to "give away."

The head of the Swedish church, Archbishop Anders Wejryd, who married the couple, even shared a statement that read: "Being given away is a new phenomenon which occasionally occurs in the Church of Sweden. I usually advise against it, as our marriage ceremony is so clear on the subject of the spouses’ equality. The couple know where I stand on this matter."

Crown Princess Victoria's father King Carl XVI Gustaf walked her down the aisle

At the time, the Royal Court defended the choice with spokesperson Nina Eldh stating the King is "leading the heir to the nation’s throne to the altar – and to the man who has been accepted".

Crown Princess Victoria and King Carl XVI Gustaf didn't walk all the way to the aisle together, but instead met Prince Daniel part of the way before the couple continued together – which may have been done as a compromise.

Regardless, the royal looked stunning in a wedding dress designed by Pär Engsheden, which included a V-shaped back, an off-the-shoulder neckline and an A-line skirt. She had a five-metre train that was attached at the waist of her dress while her gold tiara was actually the same one Queen Silvia wore to her wedding in 1976.

The couple got married at Stockholm Cathedral on 19 June 2010

Victoria and her personal trainer Daniel Westling got engaged in 2009, with the royal proudly showing off her white gold ring with a round diamond solitaire. Her engagement ring may also have marked a break from tradition, as previous generations of Swedish royals had sported simple gold bands.

The couple – who are parents to Princess Estelle, nine, and Prince Oscar, five – tend to keep their relationship private, but they made a rare statement recently addressing divorce speculation.

The post read: "It has come to our attention that there is an extensive negative rumor being spread regarding our private relationship. Allegations are spreading about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce.

"Normally, we do not comment on rumors and speculation. But in order to protect our family, we wish to make it clear, once and for all, that the rumors that are now spreading are completely baseless. Victoria and Daniel."

