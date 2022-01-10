Royal wedding unconventional gift lists revealed: Prince William, Meghan Markle and more

With never-ending budgets, historic venues and jaw-dropping gowns, royal weddings are nothing like the ordinary nuptials of members of the public – and their gift lists are unconventional too.

While many brides and grooms put together a gift list of desired items or politely ask for contributions towards a honeymoon, modern royals do nothing of the sort. Instead, they send their guests a list of charities they wish to support and encourage them to donate instead of gifting to the newlyweds.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding gift list

Prince William and Kate Middleton said 'I do' in 2011

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge supported 26 different charities with their wedding list. A statement issued by Clarence House said: "Having been touched by the goodwill shown them since the announcement of their engagement, Prince William and Miss Middleton have asked that anyone who might wish to give them a wedding gift consider giving instead to a charitable fund.

"Many of the charities are little known, without existing royal patronage, and undertake excellent work within specific communities. They are charities that have a particular resonance with Prince William and Miss Middleton and reflect issues in which the couple have been particularly interested in their lives to date."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding gift list

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked for charity donations

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to support seven different charities when they tied the knot in 2018. The different organisations included the Myna Mahila Foundation, Children's HIV association (CHIVA), Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Street Games, Crisis, Surfers Against Sewage and the Wilderness Foundation.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding gift list

Prince Charles' wedding registry items were kept secret

Before setting up a charitable gift list was the thing to do, Prince Charles and Princess Diana did have a more traditional wedding registry. It is believed they had a modest list from the London boutique General Trading Company for their friends and family to choose from.

The Queen and Prince Philip's wedding gift list

The monarch's wedding gifts went on display for the public

While Her Majesty the Queen did not have a wedding gift list for her 1947 nuptials, that did not stop the presents flowing in. Over 2,500 gifts were sent to the royal couple, and they later went on display for the public to see.

Despite many modern royal couples asking for charitable donations, they do still receive actual presents to mark their wedded status. Impressive tokens have included animals named after them from PETA, antique furniture, jewellery, cars and even houses!

