Anne Hathaway's wedding dress in The Princess Diaries is almost identical to royalty – photo The actress looked beautiful as Mia Thermopolis

Years before her real-life wedding with Adam Shulman, Anne Hathaway was a beautiful bride in The Princess Diaries 2.

MORE: Inside Dolly Parton's 56-year marriage to husband she met at 18

The actress was playing the role of Mia Thermopolis, Princess of Genovia, and her bridal outfit actually appears to have inspired a European Princess! Eagle-eyed fans at Royal Fashion Police were the first to point out the spooky similarities with a side-by-side Instagram picture captioned: "Anne Hathaway's wedding gown in 'The Princess Diaries 2' is very similar to the wedding gown of Princess Claire of Belgium."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Anne Hathaway shares glimpse inside her home with husband Adam as she discusses family life

Both Anna and Claire could be seen wearing near-identical off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved lace gowns – and the similarities didn't end there. The brides were holding cascading white bouquets and wore their hair in elegant updos, with sparkling tiaras securing their veils.

READ: Kristen Bell reveals epic bridal shower – with the most unusual wedding outfit

SEE: 23 gorgeous celebrity bridesmaid dresses: Pippa Middleton, Frankie Bridge and more

Princess Claire married Prince Laurent of Belgium, the son of King Albert II of Belgium, on 12 April 2003 in a civil ceremony at Brussels Town Hall, before having a religious ceremony at the Cathedral of Saints Michael and Gudula.

Royal Fashion Police pointed out the resemblance between their wedding dresses

She wore a beautiful gown designed by Edouard Vermeulen of Natan and accessorised with a lace veil from Queen Paola of Belgium and diamond and pearl drop earrings.

We wonder if Claire ever watched The Princess Diaries 2 – since her royal nuptials took place two years after the film was released, it's possible that Mia's gown may have influenced her style.

The royal on her wedding day in 2003

Meanwhile, actress Anne and her husband Adam Shulman have kept much of their relationship private. The couple exchanged vows in a private Big Sur, California, ceremony in September 2012 surrounded by trees and wildlife, and Anne reportedly wore a tulle Valentino gown – which also appeared to boast the same off-the-shoulder neckline.

Anne and Adam got married in 2012

The Les Miserables star and the jewellery designer first met at the Palm Springs Film Festival and now share two children: Jonathan and Jack.

In a rare comment about Adam, she sweetly revealed to Harper's BAZAAR in 2014, she told her friend that she immediately knew he was 'The One'. "I'm going to marry that man," she said to her friend, and she added: "I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life."

MORE: Meghan Markle's mother Doria's role in royal wedding from 5,000 miles away - report

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.