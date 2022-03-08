Simone Biles confuses fans with wedding dress revelation

Simone Biles has left her fans confused after revealing she has already purchased not one but two wedding dresses weeks after announcing her engagement to football player Jonathan Owens.

The Olympic gymnast looked delighted as she posed in front of the Galia Lahav LA sign dressed in denim shorts, a white top and trainers. She wrote: "Said yes to the dress(es)," causing many of her fans to begin speculating about how soon her wedding date might be.

"Wedding coming quickly?" asked one, and another added: "Omg that was quick! Can’t wait to see!!" A third commented: "Whew!! Wasting no time, congrats."

However, Simone later did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories and revealed her wedding date isn't as soon as they may expect. She said they're not planning to say 'I do' until "next year 2023."

Simone revealed she has chosen two wedding dresses

Many were also desperate to know more about her wedding dress shopping, with one asking: "How many dresses did you try on before finding the one?" It clearly wasn't a difficult process to find styles she loved, because Simone replied: "Soooo actually the first dress I tried on was one of the ones I picked. The second one was about 8 in I'm guessing."

The Olympic gymnast clarified her wedding date

While she shared some photos of her options, which included a strapless column gown and a sparkly dress with sheer panelling in the bodice, it may still be a while longer before we see her final bridal outfits.

The 24-year-old athlete shared the exciting news she was engaged to Jonathan, 26, with a series of photos in February. "The easiest yes," Simone captioned her post, which saw her wearing a black mini dress and heels as her fiancé dropped to one knee in a gazebo in Houston, Texas. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! Let's get married FIANCÉ," she continued.

The couple got engaged in February 2022

The snaps included a close-up of her gorgeous engagement ring, which is thought to be made up of over 36 diamonds in total. Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, said: "Simone's massive oval cut diamond appears to be at least 8 carats and her band features at least 35 smaller diamonds. I'd estimate the value to be near $300,000.

"Made of white gold or platinum, Simone's ring is as stunning as it is timeless. Oval cut rings are very popular, and celebrities including Kourtney Kardashian and Teresa Giudice have oval cut engagement rings."

