Sofia Vergara's figure-skimming Oscars gown is basically a wedding dress The Modern Family star posed for photos with husband Joe Manganiello

If anyone knows how to nail red carpet fashion, it's Sofia Vergara. The actress attended the 2022 Oscars alongside her husband Joe Manganiello on Sunday in a gorgeous strapless gown that highlighted her curves.

The floor-length frock featured a mixture of delicate ivory and blush colours that came together at the embellished waist. The gorgeous creation was from Beverly Hills-based fashion designer Mark Zunino, who also creates bridal gowns – and one is very similar to Sofia's latest look.

Made with the same soft pastel colours, one gown from his couture bridal 2020 collection has a similar wraparound bodice and flowing skirt, but this one has embellished capped sleeves instead.

Sofia paired her dress with a Lorraine Schwartz floral ring and matching earrings, and a white Tyler Ellis clutch which several other celebrity guests, including her husband Joe and Joe Jonas, were pictured holding in her Instagram snaps.

The actress looked stunning in a strapless gown from Mark Zunino

Beauty wise, the 49-year-old Modern Family star opted for her usual loose curls and accentuated her eyes with smokey eyeliner and mascara from Charlotte Tilbury.

"Gracias @mark_zunino for my party dress and @tylerellisofficial for my party handbag #oscars2022," she wrote.

Joe Jonas was among many stars who posed with Sofia's clutch

Fans rushed to compliment her outfit, with one writing: "You look stunning," and another remarking: "Wow, what a beautiful dress! It looks amazing on you!" A third added: "The dress is literally stunning!"

Meanwhile, Joe looked dapper in a black suit, white shirt and bow tie.

Sofia's real-life wedding dress was a custom design by Zuhair Murad. The star looked stunning for her nuptials with Joe in November 2015, wearing a gown with a fitted silhouette, a strapless sweetheart neckline, intricate lace appliqué and a dramatic detachable skirt – with 350 crystals, 11 pounds of sequins and seven pounds of pearls.

Sofia Vergara on her wedding day in 2015

According to Grazia, it took 32 people 1,657 hours to make the gown, which is around half the time it took for Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy to create the Duchess of Sussex's gown (a reported 3,900 hours.)

Speaking about her choice of style, Sofia told Martha Stewart Weddings she knew she wanted a figure-hugging design. "Your wedding is not the time to try new things – you're going to have these pictures forever. My body looks better when I have fitted dresses with more support. I’m 43, so I can’t really be looking for something too crazy. I have to go with what looks good on me."

