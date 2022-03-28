Beyoncé's Oscar 2022 red carpet dress we bet you missed

The Oscars 2022 has sure been a memorable one, that's for sure! But one of our favourite moments has to be when Queen B herself, Beyonce, opened the 94th Academy Awards, performing her track Be Alive.

We loved her choice of yellow - the wife of Jay Z rocked a bespoke David Koma custom look. Styled by Marni Senofonte, the look was inspired by two looks from the designer's SS22 collection.

The yellow mini dress featured a side split, lashings of sequins and some wonderful feathers at the neckline.

Although the mother-of-three missed the red carpet, Twitter users quickly noticed that the star did have another dress for the occasion, and it was revealed as the camera turned to her during Billie Eilish's performance.

Choosing to wear yellow again, this time, the Crazy in Love singer chose more of a muted mustard tone. Her frock was cut in an off-the-shoulder style and had a bustle at the neckline. She even wore shoulder grazing earrings and matching gloves! Incredible.

Beyonce has performed at the Oscars three times now. In 2005, she sang "Learn to Be Lonely” from The Phantom of the Opera. Two years later in 2007, she performed another medley of songs, featuring a few Dreamgirls tracks alongside her costars Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose, and Keith Robinson.

Speaking about her time away from the spotlight, the star recently told Harper's Bazaar: "I've been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. "There's nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio."

