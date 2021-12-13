Sofia Vergara confuses fans with new wedding photos

Sofia Vergara celebrated a huge family milestone over the weekend when her cousin got married!

To mark the occasion, the Modern Family star shared photos of the beautiful bride and her family members at the reception – but it doesn't appear as though Sofia and her husband Joe Manganiello were in attendance. "Congratulations to my cousin in Virginia! #lilaandnate," the translated caption read, followed by rose and heart emojis.

The snaps showed her cousin wearing a white wedding dress with a sweetheart neckline, a scalloped lace overlay and sheer sleeves, while Sofia's mother looked elegant in a black velvet midi dress with a sheer patterned neckline.

"Where are you Sofia?" asked several of her followers, while others complimented her family. "Your mom is beautiful," added one, and a third remarked: "Wow! Such a good looking family!"

The star shared photos from her cousin's wedding

Photos shared on her Instagram Stories show Sofia was curled up on the sofa at home with her husband Joe and their pet dog – perhaps because they live in California and couldn't make the journey to Virginia.

The couple recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, and Sofia's bridal outfit was very different from her cousin's.

The actress said 'I do' in a stunning custom bridal dress by Zuhair Murad, complete with a fitted silhouette, a strapless sweetheart neckline, intricate lace appliqué and a dramatic detachable skirt.

The couple tied the knot in 2015

According to Grazia, it took 32 people 1,657 hours to make the gown and it was adorned with 350 crystals, 11 pounds of sequins and seven pounds of pearls.

Speaking about her choice of style, Sofia told Martha Stewart Weddings she knew she wanted a figure-hugging design. "Your wedding is not the time to try new things – you're going to have these pictures forever. My body looks better when I have fitted dresses with more support. I’m 43, so I can’t really be looking for something too crazy. I have to go with what looks good on me."

