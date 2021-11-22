Sofia Vergara's fitted wedding dress was almost as intricate as Meghan Markle's The actress' dress took a whopping 1,657 hours to make

Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello are likely reminiscing about their magical wedding day after celebrating their sixth anniversary.

The actress, who got married in November 2015, said 'I do' in a stunning custom bridal dress by Zuhair Murad, complete with a fitted silhouette, a strapless sweetheart neckline, intricate lace appliqué and a dramatic detachable skirt. According to Grazia, it took 32 people 1,657 hours to make the gown, which is around half the time it took for Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy to create the Duchess of Sussex's gown (a reported 3,900 hours.)

Sofia's dress was also adorned with 350 crystals, 11 pounds of sequins and seven pounds of pearls – stunning!

Speaking about her choice of style, Sofia told Martha Stewart Weddings she knew she wanted a figure-hugging design. "Your wedding is not the time to try new things – you're going to have these pictures forever. My body looks better when I have fitted dresses with more support. I’m 43, so I can’t really be looking for something too crazy. I have to go with what looks good on me."

After Sofia shared photos of her big day on Instagram, the comments came flooding in for the spectacular dress, with one fan writing: "Perfection," and another declaring: "I love it!"

Sofia Vergara looked incredible on her wedding day

She wore her long hair on the side with loose waves and added delicate drop earrings as she clutched a bouquet of supersized white flowers.

The princess gown fitted in well with the rest of the day which was like an actual fairytale. Their aisle was a wonderland of blooms with white flowers lining the way and hanging overhead, and their wedding breakfast area was decorated with huge displays of pink roses.

The couple married in 2015

The 400-strong guest list included celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Despite her dazzling dress taking thousands of painstaking hours to make, the bride only wore it for a few, choosing to slip into a short cocktail dress to dance the night away.

The star confessed to Ellen DeGeneres that the celebrations continued long into the night and revellers finished up at 6am! "We had like a party and then we had an after-party," she laughed.

