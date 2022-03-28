Laura Sutcliffe
Oscars 2022 - Best beauty looks! All the makeup, hair and beauty from the Academy Awards from Zendaya and Jessica Chastain to Mila Kunis and Jada Pinkett-Smith.
If there's one red carpet event that gets the whole world going, it's the Oscars. The 2022 Academy Awards did not disappoint; our favourite stars went all out on the red carpet in a plethora of stunning outfits that we can't get enough of.
The stars lit up Hollywood's Dolby Theatre with their ensembles, and not forgetting their mesmerising beauty looks, too.
For 2022, our favourite actresses rocked the most exquisite makeup and beauty trends. Keep scrolling for the best…
Lupita Nyong'o
Oh wow! Lupita's stunning eyes were decked out in gold which totally matched her show-stopping Prada gown, and can we please talk about her amazing updo? Her African and Grecian-inspired hair look was created by Vernon François, with her makeup applied using Lancôme products.
Lily James
The Cinderella actress was the belle of the ball rocking 90s glam makeup and seriously beachy waved hair, which was styled using Wella. Her beauty look was created using a variety of Anastasia Beverly Hills products, including the new 'Brow Freeze' that everyone is talking about right now.
Jessica Chastain
The Best Actress winner looked jaw-droppingly beautiful. We love her flawless pale skin and her statement red lip, created by Charlotte Tilbury. Her face was prepped using La Mer products beforehand, and her ponytail makes us want to tie up our hair, ASAP.
Kristen Stewart
Kristen rocked a serious smoky eye and ultra chic wet-look waves. Perfection!
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee's makeup was applied by Molly Greenwald, using Byredo. We love the way her red plunging Carolina Herrera dress matched her Byredo's Lipstick in Red Armchair. *Adds to basket*.
Zendaya
The stunning The Greatest Showman actress wore her hair in a relaxed updo that really showed off her flawless face. Her look was all about being bold - from her power brow and smoky eye to her statement nude lip with a hint of gloss.
Nicole Kidman
The best time to showcase Hollywood glam is at the Oscars, right? Nicole matched her red nails to her Pat McGrath lipstick and we are all for it.
Jessica Alba
Jessica's mermaid waves at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party are giving us total hair goals right now. Her curled look was created using UNITE products and her red lip and glowing skin looked flawless.
Billie Eilish
B graced the red carpet with a brand new hair do. She rocked a floor-length black gown with a matchingblack bob that featured a full fringe and some serious flickage! Love.
Mila Kunis
As if Mila's belted Zuhair Murad Couture gown wasn't enough, her hair stole the show further. Hairstylist Chad Wood gave the star Old Hollywood vibes, with full curls, a sharp parting and ultra shiny gloss.
