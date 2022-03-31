Meghan Markle's wedding dress with ex-husband had striking similarity to Kate Middleton's Meghan's first wedding took place five months after Duchess Kate's

Meghan Markle is now happily married to Prince Harry, and the pair share two children Archie and Lilibet, but the Duchess of Sussex was previously married to film producer Trevor Engelson.

For her royal nuptials, Meghan stepped out in two gorgeous dresses – one long-sleeved Givenchy gown and another halterneck Stella McCartney dress. But for her first wedding back in 2011, which took place five months after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's nuptials, she wore a surprisingly similar bridal outfit to her now-sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Here's everything you need to know about the Duchess' beachside wedding with her former husband, including what Meghan wore…

Where was Meghan Markle's first wedding?

Meghan and Trevor met in 2004 and dated for six years before getting engaged in 2010. They tied the knot on 10 September 2011, when Meghan was 30 and Trevor was 35.

Meghan and Trevor on their wedding day

Meghan and Trevor said 'I do' in Jamaica, with a beachfront ceremony at the luxurious Jamaica Inn resort in Ocho Rios. The event was reportedly a four-day affair, with 107 family and friends in attendance.

What did Meghan Markle wear to marry Trevor Engelson?

The now-Duchess of Sussex wore a strapless white dress with a silver jewelled belt. A picture shared on fan account @meghanmarkleupdates showed the stunning gown in closer detail.

Kate Middleton's second wedding dress

It was almost exactly the same as Kate Middleton's second gown, which she wore to her wedding reception with Prince William, complete with strapless shape and belt. Of course, we can't say whether Meghan was inspired, but it's likely that she saw photos of Kate's gown after the event in April 2011, and Meghan walked down the aisle just a few months later in September.

When did Meghan Markle get divorced?

Meghan and Trevor Engelson's marriage was dissolved in a no-fault divorce in 2013, after citing "irreconcilable differences".

It is believed that Meghan's role on Suits came between her and Trevor, as she was required to film in Toronto, while Trevor worked in Los Angeles. The divorce was finalised in August 2013.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day in 2018

She went on to meet Prince Harry in 2016 and the pair got married in 2018, while Trevor wed Tracey Kurland in 2019.

