What royal engagement ring stones really mean: Princess Anne, Kate Middleton and more Which stone would you choose?

Not all of the royal ladies have classic diamond engagement rings – in fact, the likes of Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie and more have been given unique and colourful jewels from their husbands.

So what does their engagement ring say about them? Jeweller Ingle & Rhode has taken a look at the personalities of each stone to find out. From Sarah Ferguson's ruby ring symbolising passion to Princess Anne's sapphire showing links to spirituality, keep scrolling to see what royal and celebrity rings really mean…

Sapphire - Kate Middleton and Princess Anne

Although sapphires are most commonly associated with shades of blue, such as Kate Middleton's rock that formerly belonged to Princess Diana, they can also be seen in yellows, oranges and pinks, like Princess Eugenie's ring from Jack Brooksbank.

According to Ingle & Rhode, royal blue sapphires have ancient links to the highest celestial faith and hope, while more modern significance revolves around protection and good fortune. This means anyone wearing a sapphire engagement ring is said to have deep links to spirituality which ensures a safe and protected marriage.

So good news for the Duchess of Cambridge, who has a sapphire and diamond ring, Princess Eugenie, who wears a rare pinkish-orange padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds, and Princess Anne, who was given a large oval sapphire in a cabochon setting from Sir Timothy Laurence.

Emerald - Wallis Simpson

American socialite Wallis Simpson owned a gorgeous 19.77-carat emerald engagement ring from Cartier after King Edward VIII popped the question in 1937.

He abdicated the throne in order to marry divorcee Wallis, and the couple enjoyed a long and happy relationship until Edward's death in 1972 – fitting considering Wallis' green engagement ring has ties to long-lasting and exciting marriages.

The green colour is said to symbolise renewal and growth, while the gem itself is known to symbolise fidelity.

Ruby - Sarah Ferguson

Ruby engagement rings are the ultimate symbol of passion. Marriages bonded together with a ruby are said to be filled with love and excitement, and those adorning ruby rings often have a heart of gold, with lots of patience and courage.

Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband Prince Andrew proposed with a flower-shaped ring featuring a Burmese ruby surrounded by ten diamonds. Unfortunately, the couple split in 1992 and divorced in 1996, but they remain close friends to this day, even sharing the same home, Royal Lodge.

Pink diamonds - Mariah Carey and Blake Lively

It may not be popular among the royal ladies, but Blake Lively and Mariah Carey have both sported show-stopping pink diamonds, which are one of the rarest colours of diamond.

They indicate a marriage full of love and affection, while the colour also symbolises creativity – and judging by Blake's hilarious relationship with Ryan Reynolds, who popped the question with a pink oval diamond with a hidden halo of smaller diamonds designed by celebrity jeweller Lorraine Schwartz, we can see this is true!

Aquamarine - Meghan Markle's second ring

It may not have been her engagement ring, but the Duchess of Sussex famously donned Princess Diana's aquamarine ring on her wedding day to Prince Harry in 2018. Made by Asprey, it featured a 13-carat aquamarine and diamonds and finished in 14kt white gold, and it was pictured on Meghan's hand as she headed to her wedding reception.

The light blue colour symbolises communication and courage, meaning anyone wearing this gem is sure to have a wedding full of honesty and words of affirmation for one another, Ingle & Rhode suggested.

Citrine - Queen Maxima

Aside from their eye-catching colour, yellow and orange gemstones are believed to attract wealth, abundance and prosperity. These traits mean the bride-to-be will be surrounded by love and affection whilst having a keen interest in all things glamorous and expensive.

Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are among the celebs who own citrine diamonds, while Queen Maxima has sported several items of jewellery with the stone which pays tribute to her husband King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, who was formerly the Prince of Orange.

Although it is not made with a citrine, her unique oval orange diamond engagement ring flanked by two emerald-cut diamonds is another subtle nod to the national colour of the Netherlands.

Diamond - Meghan Markle and The Queen

Finally, the most traditional engagement ring is made with white diamonds, which symbolise pure and eternal love. The Duchess of Sussex's rock was made using a stone from Botswana flanked by diamonds from Princess Diana's collection, while Her Majesty's three-carat diamond ring features a solitaire and five pave diamonds on either side, using jewels from a diamond and aquamarine tiara that belonged to Philip's mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg.

Jeweller Tim Ingle said: "Ring individuality and personalisation can be achieved through diamond shape, band colour or width, but we believe one of the most important features is the colour of the diamond itself. With each colour representing different moods, symbols and emotions."

