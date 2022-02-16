Simone Biles' $300k engagement ring has a whopping 36 diamonds

We haven't been able to take our eyes off Simone Biles' glittering engagement ring since she shared the exciting news that her 26-year-old football player partner Jonathan Owens popped the question.

The Olympic gymnast, 24, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share stunning photos of the proposal – plus close-up photos and videos of her engagement ring, which is thought to be made up of over 36 diamonds in total. Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, said: "Simone's massive oval cut diamond appears to be at least 8 carats and her band features at least 35 smaller diamonds. I'd estimate the value to be near $300,000.

"Made of white gold or platinum, Simone's ring is as stunning as it is timeless. Oval cut rings are very popular, and celebrities including Kourtney Kardashian and Teresa Giudice have oval cut engagement rings."

However, it could be worth more, with Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, estimating the value at around $325,000.

Simone showed off her gorgeous oval diamond engagement ring

"The easiest yes," Simone captioned her post on Instagram, which saw her wearing a black mini dress and heels as her fiancé dropped to one knee in a gazebo in Houston, Texas. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! Let's get married FIANCÉ," she continued.

Jonathan sweetly commented: "Ready for forever with you," along with a red heart emoji. He also shared his own post and added: "Woke up this morning with a fiancée. Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming. @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special. [Photo]: @medronn."

The couple began dating in 2020

The two athletes first met through exclusive dating app Raya in 2020 and Jonathan previously admitted to Texas Monthly that he didn't initially know who Simone was. We can't wait to hear details of their wedding plans!

