Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood delays 'expensive' home wedding for two years – details

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood and his fiancé Jonathan Myring originally wanted to tie the knot in 2022, but after several delays, their new wedding date is expected to be two years later in 2024. But can you guess why?

It's no longer the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on their nuptials, but their intimate venue and unexpected costs! Craig and Jonathan – who began dating in 2018 – reportedly want to say 'I do' at their new Victorian home in Stamford, which is their first house together. The "really lovely" property already boasts its own lake and swimming pool, but the professional dancer and choreographer revealed it is undergoing renovation works and won't be ready.

"It's a new house that needs a lot doing to it. I thought I would get it done in a year or two but there is no way it is going to be ready," Craig explained, according to The Mirror.

He previously told Best magazine: "The house move to Stamford in the Midlands is taking its own torturous time." He added: "It's our pet project, once we have time to focus on it! It's got a pool, like my old place (a must, for parties!) but this time, we're going for more earthen tones. My home for seven years was quite minimalist, and stark - I lived amidst a lot of white and glitter! We're warming this one up and making it more of a home than a show house."

The couple plan to get married at their new home in 2024

Plus, he'll want the finished result to be spectacular if it is going to be the backdrop for his wedding – where the guest list could include the Duchess of Cornwall!

Speaking of his wedding plans, Craig revealed it has been difficult trying to organise a date around his busy work schedule. He said: "I was going to have it this year and then Strictly Ballroom with Kevin Clifton came along and then we put the date until 2023 and now I am working again."

Despite his successful TV career, Craig joked he had underestimated how much they would need to save for their wedding. "I have got to pay for it and I did not realise how expensive weddings were. I had no idea," he said.

Craig put his Hampshire home on the market in 2021 ahead of his move to Stamford

Craig – who was previously married to Jane Horwood from 1990 to 1992 – and Jonathan got engaged in 2020 during a trip to Tasmania. Appearing on The Steph Show back in May 2021, the couple opened up about Jonathan's marriage proposal which almost didn't happen.

"It was a slight disaster really," said Jonathan. "I had a beautiful engagement planned in Tasmania and Craig refused to go and sit on the banks of the river to look for platypus. So I had to frantically call him to go…"

Interrupting his partner, Craig quipped: "That's because the last time we waited for platypus, it was four hours and we didn't see one. So I wasn’t going to sit through that again, was I? All I wanted to do was go back to the hotel and have a bubble bath.

"Well I jumped in the bubble bath and then Jonathan jumped in with me and proposed in the bubble bath with a glass of champagne."

